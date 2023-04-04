Gloria Camargo

The empanada is an everyday food in Latino culture with a wide variety of fillings and flavors that has conquered palates around the world. However, the economic situation in Colombia has had a significant impact on the production of this popular dish.

Of Spanish and African origin, empanadas are made with corn flour and can be filled with a large number of ingredients. From the famous potato-meat to the one with cheese, empanada fillings have seen a significant increase in prices.

In January 2023, Colombia was one of the countries with the highest food inflation, which has led many empanada businesses to close their doors. The rise in the prices of raw materials has affected both small and large empanada sales companies, such as Típicas Empanadas.

Juan Guillermo Macías, Operations Manager of Típicas Empanadas, explained that they have had to find new suppliers in order to continue operating. Despite having been in the market for 33 years and having 80 branches, this company had to close two of its points of sale due to high production costs.

The block of cheese, for example, went from costing $30,000 to $47,000, which represents an increase of 57%. However, the company decided not to raise the prices of its products so as not to affect its customers.

The world economic situation and inflation of 13.28% have led many businesses to look for ways to survive “at the point of empanadas”. Despite the challenges, empanada producers have found ways to adapt and continue to offer this popular dish to consumers.