Employee code of conduct: Agid launches a public consultation

You have until 31 December 2022 to send comments and proposed changes to the employee code of conduct that Agid will adopt in the coming weeks. The objective of the code, which supplements the national one approved by decree of the President of the Republic on 16 April 2013, is to raise the standard of professionalism of those who work at the Agency for Digital Italy and to avoid conduct that conflicts with with the provisions of the law and with the values ​​that the institution intends to promote.

Agid, in fact, is engaged in the fight against any discrimination, in the promotion of intellectual and moral honesty, correctness and loyalty in the personal and professional relationships of all employees and collaborators. The code of conduct therefore represents a safeguard for the prevention and fight against corruption and a compass for guiding the behavior of employees and collaborators.

What the code of conduct for Agid employees provides

The Code defines the rules of conduct to which all staff and various collaborators of the Agency are required to comply in carrying out their institutional activity and in private relations, including relations outside work with public officials in the exercise of their functions, with observance of the minimum duties of diligence, loyalty, impartiality and inspired by the principles of good conduct and decorum.

Among other aspects, the text regulates membership and participation in associations and organizations whose areas of interest may interfere with the performance of the Agency’s activities, the conduct to adopt in situations of potential conflict of interest or when aware of illicit conduct, the use of material and instrumental resources and relations with the public and the media.

Text open to suggestions and comments

To achieve the adoption of a text as complete as possible, Agid has set up an e-mail box to which everyone, employees and non-employees, can send their contribution. The address to write to is: [email protected]

Who it is possible to consult the draft of the Code of Conduct. In the attachments section, however, the relative information on the processing of personal data.