Employee onboarding in the modern working world

An initial process that shapes the future

The onboarding of new employees is not simply an administrative and organizational act, but a critical phase of cooperation between the individual and the organization, which determines the future and further course of the relationship. Onboarding has a strong and, above all, lasting impact on the impression that a newcomer has of the company, its culture and its processes.

Do the new people experience an unstructured, stressful, unpleasant period right from the start, which on top of that doesn’t prepare them properly for the job? Or do they experience induction as a pleasant, informative, helpful process that was designed with intention? In case of doubt, this question can be used to decide quickly and early on whether the relationship has a future or not.

The bar for successful employee onboarding is therefore high. The new employees want a low-friction, motivating experience that equips them with the right tools. The future team hopes to get a full-fledged productive member as quickly as possible. And the organization wants to present itself well and ensure that the investment in time and resources pays off, rather than alienating talent in the start-up phase.

How onboarding becomes a success and what hurdles need to be overcome

Hosts dive into our new podcast episode Florian Schneider and his interview partner, the HR expert and podcaster Andrea Domeniginto the world of employee onboarding and offer insights, tips and best practices on how newcomers to the company can get started successfully.

Together, Florian and Andrea go through the different phases of onboarding from hiring to pre-onboarding to follow-up. They shed light on the roles of managers, the team and the HR department and show why collaboration is crucial.

How should an effective onboarding plan be designed – with must-haves for everyone, role-specific adjustments and recognition of individual experiences? What does an ideal first day of work look like – and what has to come afterwards? Where are the pitfalls lurking and why do managers in particular underestimate the value of onboarding? What differences exist in our increasingly digital world with regard to offline and online processes in onboarding and what challenges do they pose? Why should cultural onboarding not be neglected in addition to technical and organizational training?

Here is the interesting podcast conversation that provides answers to all these questions:

Our podcast is also available on the following platforms:

Further information

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Seibert Media Galaxy – onboarding with a difference with the intergalactic flight plan

An onboarding flowchart with draw.io – the “Marauder’s Map” for new employees

Onboarding processes – more efficient and structured with the Templating.app in Jira

The HR department as the master of chaos – with properties for Confluence Cloud

Share this: Facebook

X

