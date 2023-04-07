3
- Employees angry and forced to work overtime?Insider: Chen Moumou is an employee of a company in Deyang, and has nothing to do with CETC finance.sina.com.cn
- 8:1 krypton 丨 CETC confirmed that there is no temporary worker situation, and the unit has reported the case; 360 chairman Zhou Hongyi has no plan to reduce holdings within one year; LV boss tops Forbes, China’s richest man is still Zhong Suisui 36 kr
- Employees criticize forced overtime, CETC: non-member units and employees of the group company Sing Tao World Wide Web
- Employees of central enterprises angry at their leaders for overtime arrangements for Ching Ming Festival?Just now, China Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. responded, and trade unions and labor supervision spoke out finance.sina.com.cn
- What is the protection of the labor law for employees of state-owned enterprises who refuse to work overtime and resign collectively? radio free asia
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the Economic and Technological Development Zone launched a publicity campaign for the protection of wild animals