“Employer-oriented” institute of the German economy (IW) on the growth law: probably doesn’t help much

The German Economic Institute (IW) has essentially given the government a resounding slap in the face. The government has introduced a “growth law” and calls it the “growth opportunities law” in the best Newspeak – but the effects are likely to be relatively small. At least that’s what the institute thinks and also considers the effects on them The municipality.

Hardly any new work and less money for the municipalities

The goal of such laws will or should be to significantly improve economic growth and to benefit all levels of the state. Growth should normally lead to more jobs and thus to a reduction in the burden on the Federal Employment Agency. The local municipalities would have to benefit from increases in trade taxes and ultimately also the local social institutions, especially kindergartens.

But: The “Growth Opportunities Act” does not deliver, according to the IW. According to the findings, this law provides for tax relief, which would have little effect on improving growth dynamics. ZDF quotes from the study that economic output would increase by just 7 billion euros between 2024 and 208 based on the effects of this law.

Expressed in numbers: The IW expects an annual growth increase of 0.05 percent, according to the ZDF and probably means percentage points.

The government does have strong plans.

According to the government’s draft, the relief should be 32 billion euros from 2024 to 2028.

There should be investment bonuses for the “climate-friendly restructuring of the economy”.

Losses should be allowed to be offset against tax.

In addition, there should be special depreciation – and new residential buildings should be allowed to be depreciated “degressively” for a limited period of time, i.e. high at the beginning. Hopefully the traffic light government hasn’t miscalculated with its package.