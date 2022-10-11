Original title: Employment and entrepreneurship service season for college graduates kicked off

News from this newspaper (intern reporter He Rui) Yesterday, the 2023 graduate employment and entrepreneurship service season for Beijing colleges and universities was launched. A series of activities to promote the employment of graduates kicked off around the aspects of visiting companies and expanding jobs, workplace experience, and recruiting talents. , to escort the high-quality employment of graduates of Beijing universities in 2023.

The number of college graduates in Beijing in 2023 has increased compared to the previous year. To this end, the Municipal Education Commission will jointly organize a series of employment promotion activities with the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, Municipal Women’s Federation, Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce and other relevant departments. More than 1,000 “online + offline” double-selection meetings, lectures, and employment guidance activities will be held one after another. Through a series of special double-selection meetings at different levels, categories and industries, graduates will be provided with diversified employment options. Graduates will also go to the first batch of workplace experience bases to participate in workplace open days, career experience camps and other activities.

During the employment season, more than 60 Beijing universities and more than 50 key enterprises will be organized to visit enterprises and expand their jobs. Through targeted and precise docking, the employment channels for graduates will be broadened, and the deep integration of college personnel training and social needs will be promoted. At the same time, Shanxi Province, Shandong Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Zhejiang Province and other local governments are invited to organize relevant units to recruit in Beijing, so as to expand the space and channels of national employment for Beijing college graduates.

On the day when the employment season kicked off, a school-enterprise matchmaking exchange meeting of “schools set up stalls and enterprises went to market” was held. More than 100 households from different industries and fields such as Beijing Normal University Asia Pacific Experimental School, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch, etc., and Peking University, Tsinghua University, Beijing University of Technology and Beijing Industrial Vocational Technology More than 70 colleges and universities, including the college, have conducted in-depth negotiations on graduate recruitment, and explored the establishment of a long-term mechanism for school-enterprise cooperation. By connecting demand and supply, continuously improve the matching degree of supply and demand, and realize the seamless connection between the training of talents in schools and the needs of talents in enterprises.

The Municipal Education Commission said that the next step will be to expand the “circle of friends”, integrate resources, form a joint force, build a community that promotes the employment of college graduates, and promote more full and higher-quality employment of college graduates in Beijing.

