Employment marathon arrives in Caimalito

This Wednesday, April 19, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, an employment marathon will be held in the district of Caimalito, with the aim of generating job opportunities for the inhabitants of this area.

The initiative, organized by the Pereira Department of Economic Development and Competitiveness, seeks to ensure that people do not have to travel to the capital of Risaraldense to find work and can do so in their own territory.

Three companies from Pereira will participate in this conference offering vacancies for packers, production operators, plant director, system analyst at work, painter, machinist, welder, industrial electrician, store manager, image consultant, commercial consultants, clothing, among others.

During the day, the staff of the Public Employment Agency will be in charge of advising the assistants in the preparation of resumes, so that they can apply to the previously mentioned vacancies; however, it is necessary that those interested in participating bring their resume to be directed by the staff of the Public Agency.

