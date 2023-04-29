Employment must be the priority

The various reforms that the government has presented to Congress and to the country have brought many concerns, criticisms, negotiations, and analyzes to assess their effects, seek agreements that do not destroy everything that has been built, which, in cases such as health, is highly qualified by experts. .

What those who have made in-depth analyzes raise is the convenience of complementing and improving what already exists.

It was to be expected that an openly left-wing government would propose modifications to some regulations to adapt them to its ideology and purposes, but the country never imagined this barrage of proposals, most of them with negative aspects for the development of the country and especially for the stability and formalization of the employment.

This is the crucial issue that the government must address: the creation, maintenance and formalization of employment.

The right to work is a fundamental right of the person, it is the basis for the realization of other human rights.

Work dignifies, develops, stabilizes, enriches spiritually and mentally and allows a life with necessary economic conditions.

To make this right effective, the States are obliged to guarantee education, training, and technical and professional guidance, and to design public policies that create an environment conducive to the generation of productive employment.

This is an ethical and moral duty of those who run a country.

“Every person has the right to work, to free choice of work, to fair and favorable working conditions and to protection against unemployment,” says the ILO.

Work, in addition to being an economic activity, represents a space for development and development of the worker, which allows him to develop and apply his skills, obtain an income and make contributions for the benefit of society.

Working conditions must respect human dignity without any type of discrimination and offer remuneration, social security and training.

It is true that the State cannot provide a job for all people, but it must create the conditions for the creation and maintenance of the companies that generate it and not persecute their activities and suffocate them with taxes and excessive paperwork. they must support the state in creating the necessary environment and comply with the obligations and principles of equity.

But at the same time, the unions, who undoubtedly have their rights and obligations, as well as their minister friend, must think about the opportunities for all and not exhaust their efforts on themselves, ignoring those who are in the informal sector or who cannot obtain a job. job.

The proposals of the current government aim to weaken or destroy the private company as in the case of the EPS in health and pension, to establish very onerous obligations, such as labor and tax. The nationalization plan that is being created for Colombia will drive away investors and reduce the business sector.

Comments