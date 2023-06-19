Empower Clinics Announces Share Consolidation Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) (“Empower” or the “Company”) today announces its plan to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a “Share”) on the basis of one …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) (“Empower” or the “Company“) today

announces its plan to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a “Share“) on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation Shares

(the “Consolidation“). The Consolidation is set to be effective June 21, 2023, with a record date of June 22, 2023.

There are currently 437,696,711 issued and outstanding Shares. Following the Consolidation, it is expected that there will be approximately 87,539,342 Shares outstanding. No fractional Shares will

be issued if, as a result of the Consolidation, a holder would otherwise be entitled to a fractional Share. Instead, any fractional Shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to

the nearest whole Share if the fraction is less than one-half of a Share and will be rounded up to the nearest whole share if the fraction is at least one-half of a Share. A new ISIN/CUSIP number

has been issued for the post-Consolidation Shares, being CA29246V2030/ 29246V203.

