Empowering coaches in Senegal through enriching training (TOT for Coaches) and new collaborative partnerships

DAKAR, Senegal, September 15, 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Following the success of last year’s edition in Morocco and Tunisia, the Training of Trainers (TOT for Coaches) of Open Startup ( OST) is set to make its long-awaited debut in Senegal, providing a transformative new opportunity for professionals in the country.

This dynamic program, collaboratively designed and delivered by Open Startup (OST) and Columbia University in New York, continues its mission to improve coaching skills, elevate entrepreneurial support, and promote collaboration within the ecosystem flourishing innovation in Senegal.

Scheduled for September 23 to 25, 2023 in Dakar, the TOT is carefully adapted for coaches, teachers and practitioners involved in supporting entrepreneurs. Senegal’s booming entrepreneurial landscape is poised to reap significant benefits from the knowledge sharing and capacity building opportunities this program provides.

Participants in the Training of Trainers (TOT for Coaches) program in Senegal can expect a comprehensive experience aimed at elevating their coaching skills. Through this dynamic initiative, participants will gain valuable insights and strategies to provide more effective support to entrepreneurs, thereby promoting business growth and ensuring their success.

Additionally, the program will focus on capacity building within the entrepreneurship support system in Senegal. This means giving professionals the tools and knowledge to provide more targeted and effective support to emerging businesses and start-ups. Additionally, the TOT provides a unique platform for professionals to engage in deep knowledge exchange. It serves as a hub for networking, idea sharing and collaborative efforts, all contributing to the enrichment of Senegal’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, thereby creating a more robust and interconnected business environment.

Future participants are strongly encouraged to apply for this training program

exceptional via the application link provided before the deadline of September 17, 2023:

Application link

“We are delighted to introduce the TOT for Coaches program to Senegal in collaboration with a prestigious consortium of partners,” said Zack Temtem, Head of International Expansion at OST. “This initiative underlines our commitment to promoting entrepreneurship in Senegal and cultivating an ecosystem favorable to emerging businesses.”

Prominent partners of the program include AfricaGrow, Columbia Engineering, Columbia Business School, US Embassy Tunis, AfricInvest Group, General Delegation for Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth – DER/FJ, 3FPT: Professional and Technical Training Financing Fund , Concree (Wecomcom), Dakar American University of Science and Technology (DAUST), and Ecole Supérieure Polytechnique (official) (ESP).

Our commitment remains unwavering in the advancement and empowerment of Senegal’s entrepreneurial community while fostering innovation within the ecosystem.

bon.

Distributed by African Media Agency for OST.

About OST :

Open Startup (OST) is a non-profit organization that serves as a regional hub for start-ups in North Africa and the Middle East. OST’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by providing access to resources, networks and mentorship across continents. Through its various programs, OST supports startups and entrepreneurs in the creation and growth of their businesses, thereby promoting economic growth and job creation in the region.

Contact : hello@open-startup.org

Media Contact

Email : press@dabuzzconsulting.com

Telephone: 0661722200

The post Open Startup (OST): Empowering coaches in Senegal through enriching training (TOT for Coaches) and new collaborative partnerships appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)