Thickly planting scientific soil to lay a solid foundation for innovation—Lufeng City launches the 2023 National Science Popularization Day activities

On September 19, Lufeng City launched a series of activities for the 2023 National Science Popularization Day. The theme of this year’s activities is “Improving the scientific literacy of the people and promoting self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology.”

During the activity, science popularization volunteers made science popularization knowledge more relevant to people’s lives and mobilized the enthusiasm of the general public to participate in science popularization activities by hanging banners, giving lectures, placing display boards, and distributing leaflets. A series of science popularization activities carried out at the Municipal Science and Technology Museum became the highlight of the day.

Eighty children from Jinidea Kindergarten conducted interesting experiments on Phenacci mirrors and steelyards under the guidance of science and technology tutors to experience the magic of persistence of vision. They learned the mysteries of color and lever principles, made their own Phenaki mirror and steel scale toys, and took them home to continue exploring the mysteries of science.

Zhao Hongjie, a child in the first class of Jinlian Concept Kindergarten, said, “I learned how to make Feiner’s Miracle at the Science and Technology Museum today. The little boy can run when this is turned.”

Zhang Yi, counselor of Lufeng Science and Technology Museum, said, “Today is National Science Popularization Day. Lufeng Science and Technology Museum has launched the Feina Wonderland holographic projection science popularization small class activity for children in early childhood to stimulate children’s interest in science and develop their observation and hands-on abilities.”

It is understood that Lufeng City’s next step will be to promote science popularization to help “double reduction”, do a good job in scientific education, and cultivate young people with the potential of scientists and who are willing to devote themselves to scientific research. Focusing on hot issues of general concern to the public, focusing on key groups, and delivering scientific knowledge, scientific methods, and scientific spirit to thousands of households through popular forms, rich and diverse content, and often new activities, they will form a system where everyone talks about science and the good custom of loving science, learning science, and using science. This will make positive contributions to promoting the comprehensive improvement of the scientific quality of the people and accelerating the construction of beautiful Lufeng.

Since 2003, the China Association for Science and Technology has organized national societies and local science and technology associations to carry out science popularization day activities across the country on the third weekend in September every year.

