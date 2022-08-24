Intelligent, empowering the economy and adding luster to life. The annual China International Intelligent Industry Expo is an important window to observe the new trends of my country’s digital economy.

From August 22 to 24, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo was held in Chongqing. The reporter found in the interview of this Smart Expo that digital technology is changing with each passing day, new technologies, new formats, and new platforms are emerging one after another, and the integration with traditional industries is deepening, leading to a better and smarter life, and has become a key area of ​​international cooperation. “Digital Wings”.

New technologies, new formats, and new platforms: unleashing new momentum for development

U-turn, turn, park… Sitting in a separate cockpit, you can remotely control the self-driving car on the road. The 5G cloud-based cockpit unveiled at this year’s Smart Expo represents a new achievement in the field of autonomous driving.

On August 22, the staff demonstrated remote driving control at the Chongqing Pavilion of the 2022 Smart Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

“On the 5G cloud cockpit screen, you can observe the 360-degree situation around the vehicle, track the driving status of the vehicle in real time, and control the vehicle through remote operation,” said the on-site staff.

This is a microcosm of the digital economy creating new technologies, new formats, and new platforms. In recent years, digital technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence in my country have been developing rapidly.

This is the exterior scene of the main venue of the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo, taken at the Chongqing International Expo Center on August 21.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

The “Global Digital Economy White Paper (2022)” recently released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology shows that the added value of the digital economy in 47 major countries in the world will reach US$38.1 trillion in 2021. Among them, the scale of China‘s digital economy reached 7.1 trillion US dollars, ranking second in the world.

“The era of digital economy has begun, and digital transformation has become an inevitable choice for the development of human society.” Mei Hong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in his speech at the summit of this year’s Smart Expo held online.

While creating new technologies, new formats and new platforms, digital technology and traditional industries are increasingly integrated, becoming a “digital engine” that promotes the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

The robot waved its “arm”, grabbed an engine and put it on the production line. It only took a few minutes to assemble and inspect it, and the robot put it back in place… At this year’s Zhibo, one engine was built in a 1:1 ratio. The intelligent production line is particularly “attractive”.

“This intelligent solution has been applied in many factories such as Konka and Zongshen. According to preliminary estimates, labor costs will be saved by more than 70% and production efficiency will be increased by more than 50%.” said Jiang Renjie, vice president of technology at Humi.com.

This is the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo Pavilion taken at the Chongqing International Expo Center on August 22.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

Cases of traditional industries being refreshed by digital technology continue to appear——

AI industrial equipment guards have functions such as intelligent assessment of equipment health and auxiliary diagnosis of equipment faults, which are more than 50% more efficient than manual detection. Water monitoring and other fields; iron and steel integrated intelligent management and control platform, reducing the cost per ton of steel by 25 yuan…

The digital economy has become an important force driving my country’s economic development. The “Global Digital Economy White Paper (2022)” shows that from 2012 to 2021, the average growth rate of my country’s digital economy is 15.9%; the proportion of the digital economy in GDP has increased from 20.9% to 39.8%, with an average annual increase of about 2.1 percentage points .

New applications, new experiences, new scenarios: leading a better smart life

“Open the sunroof.” Hearing the staff’s instructions, the sunroof of the show car slowly opened.

At the Smart Expo, the car is equipped with the latest out-of-vehicle voice interaction system to overcome noise and long-distance recognition problems in complex environments and achieve stable out-of-vehicle voice interaction.

“Driving a car has become an important part of people’s daily life. The owner can ‘wake up’ the car before opening the door, and perform operations such as opening the sunroof and air conditioning, which will help improve the driving experience.” The on-site staff said.

When digital technologies “fly into ordinary people’s homes”, a series of new applications, new experiences, and new scenarios lead to a smart life full of infinite possibilities——

In the smart bedroom, a single voice command can “wake up” the smart home, the curtains are automatically opened, and the TV automatically broadcasts today’s weather, home environment data, etc.;

On August 21, the staff demonstrated the smart access control system with health monitoring function at the 2022 Smart Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

In the smart balcony, after the washing machine washes the clothes, the clothes drying rack will automatically descend, and after the clothes are hung, the clothes drying rack will automatically rise again;

In the smart kitchen, food can be made under the guidance of the cooking method automatically generated by the console. The console and the cabinet interact intelligently with each other. In case of water leakage or air leakage, the valve will be automatically closed, and the abnormal situation will be pushed to the mobile phone;

……

“Smart cities are the culmination of digitalization.” Wang Yukai, a professor at the Central Party School (National School of Administration), said that smart cities will achieve scientific, refined, and intelligent management to ensure high-quality urban development and high-level operation.

On August 21st, the staff of the iFLYTEK exhibition hall of the 2022 Zhibo Fair demonstrated a game against a chess robot.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

The driverless car simulator allows drivers to experience the joy of unmanned driving; the bus intelligent dispatch management system helps relieve traffic congestion; based on core technologies such as 3D graphics engine and multi-dimensional data access platform, it builds a city digital twin base, Unlocking a new vision of smart cities…a series of innovative applications of cutting-edge technologies, allowing citizens to enjoy a smart life in all aspects.

Chongqing’s first autonomous driving “Yunba” is driving in Bishan City, Chongqing (taken on April 16, 2021, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

“Digital technology has been deeply integrated with all aspects of Chinese people’s life, creating new scenes unique to the digital age, and continuously improving the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.” said Yi Xiaoguang, president of the Chongqing Institute of Comprehensive Economics.

New Fields, New Spaces, New Opportunities: Promoting Opening Up to a Higher Level

At this year’s Smart Expo, Singapore-based company Aidi Case brought an intelligent upper limb feedback rehabilitation system – people suffering from stroke and other neurological injuries can play various small games designed by the system, which can be used for rehabilitation training.

As one of the co-organizers of this year’s Smart Expo, Singapore organized 56 companies to participate in this Smart Expo online or offline, and the results displayed focused on fields such as technology and trade, technology and sustainable development.

“We are very confident in the Chinese market. The Smart Expo provides a good platform that will effectively promote exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Singaporean enterprises,” said Zhuang Qingwei, Director of the China Region of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The booming digital economy has become a new focus area for international cooperation. China is deeply involved in international cooperation in the digital economy, allowing digitalization, networking, and intelligence to add impetus to economic and social development and create new space for digital economic cooperation.

On August 21, in the Chongqing Pavilion of the 2022 Smart Expo, the staff led media reporters to experience the real-time visual rescue service of smart elevators.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

A set of data confirms the attractiveness of the Chinese market – more than 550 units from 19 countries and regions participated in this expo, bringing the latest intelligent achievements and creating more than 1,500 application scenarios.

Austria brought 10 smart technology and application companies to participate in the Smart Expo this time, involving smart environmental protection, smart medical care, smart manufacturing and other fields.

On August 21, in the Chongqing Pavilion of the 2022 Smart Expo, a media reporter (middle) experienced the holographic intelligence and precision medical system under the guidance of the staff.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Wei

Austria MUT Environmental Technology and Mechanical Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. brought a small containerized sewage treatment system this time. “Its advantages lie in flexible placement and convenient control, and can be widely used in remote mountainous areas, tourist attractions, highways and other scenarios.” Fu Wenwen, the company’s head, said that the company looks forward to cooperating with more regions in China.

Gu Yiming, senior project manager of the Commercial Office of the Austrian Consulate General in Chengdu, said that China is seeking green development and high-quality development. It is hoped that through this exhibition, more Chinese people can understand Austria’s strength in related fields and help companies explore the Chinese market.

On August 22, the staff (second from right) introduced the digital parallel world smart sand table of Chongqing Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone to reporters at the Chongqing Pavilion of the 2022 Smart Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

“Under the background of economic globalization encountering adverse currents, China‘s door to opening up has become wider and wider, showing the pattern and mind of sharing opportunities with all parties.” said Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies.

Text reporters: Li Yong, Wang Jintao, Zhao Yufei, Li Xiaoting, Zhu Gaoxiang

Video reporters: Tao Ye, Zhu Gaoxiang, Jiang Biao, Wang Yuxuan, Gu Xun

Poster Design: Yin Zelun