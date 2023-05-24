Empowering the industrial chain to “strive in the same direction” Yangpu District Digital Economy Industry Cluster Party Building Alliance was established

People’s Daily Online, May 23 (Reporter Dong Zhiwen) On May 23, at the seminar on the theory of party building leading digital economy and industrial development, the Yangpu District Digital Economy Industry Cluster Party Building Alliance was established. This is a useful exploration by the Organization Department of the Yangpu District Party Committee to actively link the party organization strength of leading enterprises in the digital economy industry by relying on the advantages of regionalized party building work and the agglomeration advantages of regional university science and technology parks.

The first batch of members of the alliance consisted of Tongji Science and Technology Park, Caida Science and Technology Park, Shangti Science and Technology Park, Oujian Network, Meituan (Shanghai), Bilibili, Youkede, Shangti Health, Tonghao Civil Engineering, Shanshan It is composed of party organizations of 10 units such as Data Science and Technology.

Through irregular holding of joint meetings of all members and carrying out rotating themed activities, etc., we will further integrate party building resources and innovation elements, jointly discuss and discuss various important tasks and innovation paths for party building to lead the development of digital economy industrial clusters, and promote Internet The development and growth of enterprises, including enterprises, will make new and greater contributions to the economic and social development of Yangpu and even the whole city.

Xu Shujie, Member of the Organization Department of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Social Work Party Committee, Zeng Jun, Vice President of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, Zhou Haiying, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Jiang Daorong, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, and Yu Yang, Deputy District Chief, attended the meeting.

Xu Shujie highly affirmed the effectiveness of Yangpu District in promoting party building and leading the development of digital economy and industry. He pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely follow the main line of party building, and help create a new situation for the development of Shanghai’s digital economy.

Zhou Haiying said in his speech that Yangpu will further explore the innovative path of party building to empower digital economy and industrial development. It is necessary to be better at broadening the theoretical horizon, further improving the service level, and playing a deeper leading role, and strive to integrate the growth of enterprises into the general situation of economic and social development and industrial transformation and upgrading in Yangpu and even Shanghai.

The Yangpu District Science and Technology Commission introduced the development of the digital economy industry in Yangpu District, and the District Development and Reform Commission and the Oujian Network Party Committee made speeches on behalf of the functional departments and the digital economy industry cluster party building alliance.

In the theoretical discussion session, the Party General Branch of Youkede, the Party Working Committee of Siping Road Street, the Party Branch of the Shanghai Institute of Physical Education Science and Technology Park, the Party Committee of Science and Technology Group and other units focused on the development of cloud computing industry, the digital design of Huantongji, and the digital sports industry. Development, Changyang Chuanggu digital economy and other fields, shared experience and practices under the guidance of party building, and relevant experts and scholars from the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee made sharing comments.

(Editors in charge: Mu Yifan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)