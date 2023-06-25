Home » Empty future, in Brescia with Associates, Park Associati, SuperSpatial and WAR to give new life to the former Tempini rolling mill – design workshop
Empty future, in Brescia with Associates, Park Associati, SuperSpatial and WAR to give new life to the former Tempini rolling mill – design workshop

Empty future, in Brescia with Associates, Park Associati, SuperSpatial and WAR to give new life to the former Tempini rolling mill – design workshop

When: from 21 to 23 July 2023

Magazine The Liarwith Line Cultureopens registration at summer workshop EMPTY FUTUREscheduled in Brescia from 21 to 23 July 2023.

Guided by four major studies on the national scene – Associates Architecture, Park Associates, SuperSpatial, WAREmpty future has the aim of building a new imaginary city starting from the confines of the industrial enclosure of the former Tempini laminate millwith the idea of ​​transforming – through design actions – the mark left by the void into possible future architectures.

Participants will play with the shapes and history of the archaeological artefact keeping in mind the memory of a ceased working condition to rethink contemporary living.

The three-day workshop will develop around four work tableseach coordinated by two architects from a single studio who, working together with the participants, will design a specific area of ​​the abandoned architectural building.

The elaborate products through sketches, drawings and models will then be presented in a public event on Sunday 23 July.

photo: © Alessandro Nanni

Who can participate

The workshop is open to male and female students and young professionals, for a maximum number of 20 participants, selected on the basis of curricular information.

Registration and costs

Interested parties should complete the form online by July 1st

The participation fee is 200 euro and, in addition to the workshop activities together with the architects of the assigned studio, it includes the materials necessary to carry out the activities (drawings of the current state, model of the project area, materials for the construction of the models), the editorial publication Vuoto Futuro, composed of three issues, a year of issues of the magazine Il Bugiardino con il gatherer, lunches during the days of the workshop and aperitifs at the end of the day

for more information
[email protected] o [email protected]

published: 06/23/2023

Empty future, in Brescia with Associates, Park Associati, SuperSpatial and WAR to give new life to the former Tempini rolling mill design workshop | pre-registration by 1 July 2023
from Laminatoio Tempini, Brescia

