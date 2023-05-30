Emskirchen | Caused an accident while under the influence of alcohol

Completely drunk, a cyclist in Emskirchen has now caused an accident. According to the police, he wants to overtake another cyclist on Saturday evening (May 27). He gets stuck with his bike on the woman’s bike. Both fall to the ground. The man has to be taken to the hospital by rescue helicopter, the woman is unharmed. Neither wear a helmet when driving. In addition, an alcohol test revealed a value of 2.38 per mille for the cyclist. He is now facing criminal prosecution.

