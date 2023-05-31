Home » ENAFEP postponed in seven educational provinces
ENAFEP postponed in seven educational provinces

In an official press release published on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST) announced the postponement of the National Examination for the End of Primary Studies (ENAFEP) in 7 educational provinces.

These are: Sankuru 1 whose headquarters are in Lodja, Sankuru 2 in Lusambo, Tshuapa 1 and 2 whose headquarters are respectively in Boende and Bokungu, Haut-Uuélé 1 and Haut-Uelé 2 in Isiro and Watsa and finally Bas-Uuélé in Buta.

ENAFEP in these educational provinces is rescheduled from Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 June 2023 due to the late arrival of the trunks containing the items in the various scheduled drop-off points.

The official press release specifies that the trunks of the items have, however, been stored with the carrier at the appropriate time.

It should be noted that in the rest of the educational provinces, ENAFEP will take place on Thursday 01 and Friday 02 June 2023, as planned.

As a reminder, this exam is free throughout the national territory and in private or public Congolese consular schools.

