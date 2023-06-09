Encircled against anti-national elements

After the tragedy of May 9, a political party started negative propaganda and went beyond not accepting the alleged complicity of its leaders and party members in this incident, and on the contrary accused of chaos, disorder, and anti-national actions. It is a highly condemnable move imposed on the institutions and by the party’s media aides, not only domestically but also abroad, to defame the country by making negative accusations. Anchors and v-loggers are still trying to distort the real facts with a scroll of “lies and slander” through this nefarious behavior. Condemning in the strongest possible terms, the planners and masterminds of these anti-national acts, emphasizing the need to cultivate hatred against the state and state institutions for achieving nefarious goals and to crack down on those who spread chaos in the country. It has been indicated to strengthen the grip of the law against it, it will surely be expressed satisfaction in the dimensions of the country, it was decided in the formation commanders conference that the attack on the memorials of the martyrs, those who desecrate the Jinnah House and the military installations. The perpetrators should be brought to justice under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, while Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Azam Munir says that violent attacks on law enforcement agencies and security forces are a violation of human rights. The purpose of the baseless allegations of violations and suppression of political activities is to mislead the public and gain nefarious political interests by maligning the armed forces, creating social division and chaos through fake and baseless news and propaganda by anti-national elements and their supporters. All the unholy ambitions will be thwarted by the strong thunder of the nation. All efforts to create corruption and take shelter behind fake human rights violations are futile. The immortal fact is that In this type of situation, decisions within the Pakistan Army are usually made at the level of corps commanders, but the actions taken in the context of the events of May 9 and 10, as well as by the leaders of the parties involved in these events and their media managers. According to the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, an attempt was made to spread mud on Pakistan by trying to link it with human rights through unilateral propaganda. The purpose of the discussion through the conference is also to identify the intellectual harmony in this regard within the forces of Pakistan and to make it clear that just as there is grief and sadness in this regard within the entire nation and The entire nation is fully united and stands by its forces in this regard. By highlighting this fully, the whole world should be convinced that the great sacrifices of the martyrs of the country and the nation must be respected and if a few hundred misguided Individuals are following the wrong path by trying to denigrate the sacrifices of their brave forces with their heinous acts. The full support and support of fulfilling all the requirements of the law in bringing power to justice can only be the full support of the nation, IS. According to PR, the irrefutable evidence collected in this regard can neither be denied nor distorted, the great sacrifices of the martyrs in the formation commanders conference, including the armed forces, the officers and men of the law enforcement agencies and the civil society. The army chief also said on this occasion that the state of Pakistan and the armed forces respect the martyrs of Pakistan and their families and will always remember their eternal sacrifices. Appreciating that the formation commanders conference will continue, the formation commanders conference vowed to deal with an iron hand against any attempt to create obstacles and confusion on the way to completely thwart the nefarious intentions of the opposing forces. The Pakistan Army will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security and stability of the country, as far as the decisions of the formation commanders and the message coming out from them is concerned, it is clear enough to convince these circles without being too wrapped up. who are still providing alleged facilities for the accused of May 9 tragedy at any level, it is hoped that by taking illegal and unconstitutional measures against the interests of the nation, those who have brought the country into disrepute at the international level “Aiding and abetting” will be withdrawn because the armed forces have also decided that no one involved in terrorism and crimes will be spared nor those who instigate them because there is all the evidence in this regard. After which forgiveness is not possible for any “offender” no matter how big and important it is.