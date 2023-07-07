Encouraging developments in the Togolese economy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The assessment of the Togolese economy over the first months of 2023 shows an upward trend at several levels. This is the summary of the second regular meeting of the National Credit Council (CNC).

Growth is on the rise. 6.6% in 2023, it was 5.8% in 2022. Inflation is falling; 5.8% in May 2023 against 8% a year earlier. As for the public debt ratio, it stood at 60% at the end of March 2023 against 66% at the end of December 2022, below the community standard (ceiling of 70%). “All sectors will contribute to this economic growth, in particular the tertiary sector whose contribution is projected at 4%. This favorable economic context is accompanied by a deceleration in the rate of increase in the general level of prices, mainly in connection with the good results of the previous agricultural campaign, which allowed favorable supply to the markets and the impacts of the various government initiatives aimed at fight against the high cost of living”, commented the Minister of Economy and Finance Sani Yaya.

With regard to the financing of the economy, an increase in the volume of loans granted to economic operators has been observed. These are encouraging developments, according to the Minister of the Economy, marked in the first place by the strong mobilization by the public treasury of resources on the regional government securities market. The coverage rate of issues made by the public treasury for the second quarter of 2023 stood at 155% against 30% in the first quarter of 2023. financing granted to the private sector and the State increased by 31% in one year to 1,944 billion at the end of March 2023. With regard to assistance to the private sector, I note that financing by factoring has experienced sustained growth with outstanding which reached 29 billion at the end of March 2023 against 7 billion a year earlier. Leasing financing also doubled in one year to stand at 23 billion as of March 31, 2023,” he said.

In addition, during the first quarter of 2023, an increase in bank loans was recorded with a drop in interest rates applied to loans granted to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

