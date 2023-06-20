Encouraging outlook for tourism in Colombia

Despite significant challenges, tourism in Colombia has experienced a period of recovery in recent years after the ravages caused by the pandemic. According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), the hotel and restaurant sector closed the year 2022 with a growth of 18.5%. During the first quarter of 2023, growth was 1.7% and 14% per year.

Gloria Camargo

In the hotel field, the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association (Cotelco) reported that occupancy in the first quarter of 2023 reached 59.92%, which represents an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period of 2022 and 4.26 percentage points more than in 2019, the reference period.

Despite the difficulties experienced in March due to the departure of Viva Air and the increase in inflation, which has led to higher spending on basic goods by households and reduced spending capacity on tourism, the report from Bancolombia’s Directorate of Economic Research highlights that tourism is maintained. In April, occupancy reached 55.6%, which represents a decrease of 4.2% compared to 2022.

It may interest you: Online sales increased by 24% in Colombia

Bancolombia projects growth of 1.6% for tourism activity in 2023, based on lower expected GDP growth and possible effects such as increased household spending on debt services or leases, inflation that has not yet shown corrections significant and unemployment that shows signs of rising due to the lower economic dynamics. However, a recovery in the arrival of foreign tourists and a higher dollar are also forecast, factors that will positively impact the figures for the sector.

As for international tourism, a continued recovery is expected in 2023, with occupancy of 66% in April, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a figure above the 2019 average, which was around 60%. Worldwide, an expected growth of approximately 1.6 billion tourists is expected in 2023, a figure similar to that of 2019 (1.8 billion), and spending on tourism close to US$3.13 billion in 2022, which is expected reach US$4.460 million in 2023, according to the Bancolombia report.

Despite the recovery experienced in tourism activities in Colombia, it is important to note that the sector has faced significant challenges, such as inflation. In May, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for hotel services reached an annual increase of 16.85% and 6.65% so far this year. During the first quarter, the CPI reached 7.12%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

