Encouraging progress – Mashriq TV

Another encouraging development is the registration of more than 15 Pakistani companies for imports by Russia after the goods-for-goods trade process, a successful step towards increasing Pakistan’s exports and improving the overall economic situation. 19 companies will export rice to Russia, which is particularly good news for rice farmers in Punjab and Sindh as it is their main source of income. Moreover, Pakistan being an agricultural economy has improved quality to suit global markets. As it wants to increase exports in other sectors as well, this agreement will open up more export channels in the global rice markets. This is encouraging at a time when the government is planning to meet one month’s imports. With barely any foreign exchange reserves, the government is scrambling to manage the balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control, which hit a record high of around 38 percent last month. Pakistan, particularly Russia and Iran. From oil and energy imports, we can benefit from barter trade without increasing the demand for dollars. It seems that this has become our first need and is also a requirement for economic survival. Although it cannot solve the currency smuggling, especially on the border of Afghanistan, it can discourage the smuggling. The need for regional trade and economic cooperation is increasing day by day and the situation automatically prompts the regional countries to do so. Due to various reasons and factors, regional trade has become a necessity for every country, especially Pakistan needs to pay attention to the opportunities to gain benefits from it. Commodity-for-commodity trade with Russia, Iran and Afghanistan and the recent facilitation of direct cargo ship traffic between Russia and Pakistan are opening new trade horizons between Russia, Pakistan and Iran. If they were not confused with each other, today not only the regional situation would have improved, but also the world powers would be competing with each other through regional cooperation and trade. The country can find a way out of the current situation. It should be expected that Pakistan-Russia trade and cooperation will continue to increase in other sectors as well.

