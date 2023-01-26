Source title: Encrypted buses and subways delay free ferry transfers, and the city takes multiple measures to cope with the peak return to Beijing

Beginning on the 26th, the Beijing area has entered the peak period of returning to Beijing during the Spring Festival. The reporter learned from the Management Committee of Beijing's key station districts that in response to the peak passenger flow during the return journey, the city will coordinate and implement measures such as encrypted buses, subway delays, rental checkpoints, opening special drop-off areas for online car-hailing, and operating free shuttle buses, etc. At the same time, coordinate with the electronic map navigation company to update the navigation signs in the station area in a timely manner, do a good job of near-end and far-end guidance, and do our best to serve the "last mile" of passengers' return journey. All stations, buses, and subways have prepared guarantee plans in advance around the return peak travel. In the area of ​​Beijing Railway Station, after 22:00 every day, coordinate the operation of 300 taxi checkpoints, and organize a team of party members and a team of Lei Feng to participate in night security. In the Beijing West Railway Station area, from January 26th to 28th, the operation of Metro Line 7 will be delayed by 1 hour to 24:00. The interval between night bus frequency is shortened to every 15 minutes. After 22:00 every day, coordinate 2,000 taxi checkpoints. At the same time, 12 free shuttle buses will be set up to drive to Changchun Street, Hangtian Bridge, and Liuli Bridge. Two new lines, Daxing Line and Guomao Line, will run until 1 am. In the area of ​​Beijing South Railway Station, from January 26 to 28, the two-way operation of Metro Line 4 will be delayed until 0:19 for the uplink and 23:59 for the downlink. From 23:00, two high-speed rail express buses in the direction of Sanyuan Bridge and Gongzhufen will be opened; the frequency of departures of the three night shift lines will be increased depending on the passenger flow. After 22 o'clock every day, coordinate 600 taxi checkpoints; organize 9 party members' convoys to participate in night security. In addition, one free shuttle bus to Muxiyuan and Kaiyang Road is set up at the east and west underground taxi dispatching stations. In the area of ​​Chaoyang Station in Beijing, on January 27, the operation of Metro Line 6 was delayed by 1 hour to 24:00. After 22:00 every day, coordinate 200 taxi checkpoints. On the basis of the existing direct subway ferry line to Dongfeng North Bridge (Line 14) and Yansha Bridge East (Line 10), the Coordinated Bus will add No. 413, Special No. 194, and No. 911 to Dongfeng North Bridge (Line 14) The section of Qingnian Road Station (Line 6) directly connected to the ferry line will be delayed until 00:30 on the 28th. In the area of ​​Fengtai Station in Beijing, from January 26th to 28th, there will be two additional buses and two additional buses on No. 4 at night. The taxi dispatching station and the ground set up 8 free shuttle buses bound for Liuliqiao and Yangqiao respectively. They will operate from 0:30 am to 3:00am on January 27th to 29th. The two lines of Liuliqiao depart according to the principle that the longest waiting time does not exceed 15 minutes to ensure convenient travel for passengers. At the same time, in response to the large demand for connections between Beijing Chaoyang Station and Yanshaqiao East Station of Line 10, Dongfeng North Bridge Station of Line 14, and Chaoyang Park Station, Beijing Public Transport Group Bus No. 2 Branch has increased the number of subway shuttles and formulated a Intersection dispatching measures for station direct access, improve operational efficiency, and reduce passenger waiting and transfer time. The 413, 195, and 194 fleets organize young bus volunteers to join in the work of maintaining order at the platforms, commanding vehicles to enter and exit stations in a standardized manner, guiding passengers to board safely, patiently answering passenger inquiries, and assisting in guiding passengers to evacuate. The reporter learned from the tram branch that on the basis of the original operation plan, the No. 21 bus passing through the two major passenger stations of Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing North Railway Station has strengthened the monitoring of passenger flow returning to Beijing, equipped with additional motor vehicles and personnel, and added vehicles at any time. Prepare; according to the real-time passenger flow situation, the mobile transport capacity will be put into line operation at any time.

