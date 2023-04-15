Status: 15.04.2023 00:05 With the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen, the last remaining nuclear power plant in Lower Saxony will be shut down today. A historic day – which some people on site encountered with mixed feelings.

“April 15 is a day of nostalgia, with mixed feelings,” says Lingen’s Mayor Dieter Krone (independent). The Emsland nuclear power plant was in operation for 35 years. It has reliably produced energy – for many, many years. Now an era is coming to an end, says Krone. At the same time, it is also a time of departure. The city wants to contribute to the energy transition. A technology park for the production of green hydrogen is being built in Lingen. But first the nuclear power plant will be shut down. Towards evening – according to the plan – the operating group RWE will then finally disconnect the power generator from the grid. The dismantling of the nuclear power plant will take many years.

VIDEO: Lower Saxony’s long way to end nuclear power (3 min)

AKW in Emsland was connected to the grid longer than planned

Lingen is one of the last three remaining power plant locations that stayed longer on the grid due to the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine. It was originally supposed to end at the end of 2022. The long-planned nuclear phase-out is now being completed in Germany.

Prime Minister Weil: “A historic day”

Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) speaks of a historic day. “We are thus drawing a line under the decades-long conflict over the use of nuclear energy.” The people of Lower Saxony are particularly aware of the risks and dangers of using nuclear energy – especially against the background of the nuclear waste being transported to the Gorleben interim storage facility and the radioactive waste in the ailing Ace Mine. His thanks go to the employees of the nuclear power plant in Lingen, who have ensured safe operation for many years. He looks to the future. “The end of nuclear power is also the final restart for the energy transition.”

Economy would continue to use nuclear power plants in Emsland

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) Osnabrück-Emsland-Grafschaft-Bentheim sees wasted potential in the nuclear phase-out at the present time in view of the high energy prices. Nuclear power could help lower the price of electricity for the economy. Incomprehension also from the CDU member of parliament Christian Fühner from Lingen. The federal government relies on coal-fired power plants instead of “clean nuclear power”.

Opponents of nuclear power also call for the end of the fuel element factory

Opponents of nuclear power in Emsland, on the other hand, have the approaching end of the AKW Emsland already celebrated days ago. In her opinion, the fuel element factory in Lingen should also be shut down, since its continued operation is not compatible with the nuclear phase-out in Germany. They are concerned that the French company Framatome in Lingen could also produce fuel elements for Russian-designed nuclear reactors in the future.

AUDIO: End of an era: The Emsland nuclear power plant goes offline (3 min)

RWE wants to slowly cut jobs in Lingen

There are currently 350 people working at the nuclear power plant in Lingen, who are also needed for the dismantling of the plants. The operator group RWE wants to slowly cut jobs by not filling positions.

