End of Summer Approaches: Chicago Beaches Set to Close for the Season

End of Beach Season Approaching in Chicago

Chicago, IL – With summer in full swing, Chicago residents are reminded that the end of beach season is just around the corner. City officials have announced that all 22 beaches operated by the Chicago Park District will close for the season on Labor Day, which falls on September 4 this year.

The beach season typically begins the Friday before Memorial Day, marking the official start of summer for beachgoers in the city. As the end of the season draws near, preparations for the closure of the beaches have already commenced. On August 5, all indoor pools in the city shut down, and the lifeguards from those pools were assigned to the beaches and outdoor pools for the remainder of the swimming season.

In addition, some lifeguards returned to school after the closure of the indoor pools. Many of the city’s outdoor pools will also close this Sunday as maintenance work is set to begin on these properties. Staff members will start preparing for the upcoming fall season.

However, Chicago Park District officials have announced that three pools will remain open until Labor Day. Swimmers will still be able to enjoy the water at Washington Park, Humboldt Park, and Portage Park. These pools offer a last opportunity for residents to cool off before the end of the season.

As September 4 approaches, all 22 beaches in the city along with the remaining outdoor pools will close for the year. But fear not, Chicagoans. For those who still wish to swim, the indoor pools will reopen on September 5. Fall programming will also commence the following week, ensuring that residents can make the most of the upcoming season.

For further details, interested individuals can visit the Chicago Park District’s website, where more information about the beach closures and fall programming can be found. As preparations for the end of beach season continue, Chicago residents are encouraged to make the most of the remaining time before the beaches close.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

