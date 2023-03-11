If you also own a PC with installed Windows 7 or 8 it’s time to change the system, at least if you want to continue playing Fortniteas Epic Games has announced the end of support for the two older operating systems from Microsoft. From the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2 you will only be able to play from Windows 10 or Windows 11.

“As previously announced, as of Chapter 4 Season 2 of Battle Royale, players will be required to have Windows 10 or higher to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in officially supported modes. Support for Windows 7 and 8 will officially be removed in Fortnite.”

The official Fortnite account also recommends, for those who can’t update their operating system, to use GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud game subscription service. Being accessible from the browser, it will allow you to continue playing Fortnite even on Windows 7 and 8.

In short, apparently cloud gaming could prove to be the lifeline for Fortnite players who cannot or do not want to change PCs.