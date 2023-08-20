end of the american dream

The 1990s were definitely the time of America’s best economic times, the North American average was still richer than any citizen of another country. In addition, the conditions and quality of life accompanied the statistics.

Many attribute the phenomenon of that decade as the consequence of the explosion of innovation and prosperity that occurred between 1920 and 1970: a unique time.

Democracy in the United States has traditionally worked with a rather interesting two-party system where there were the necessary counterweights to survive.

With the defects of an imperfect democracy, I am an admirer of the United States, more than of its system that I don’t quite understand, of its name, a young country that has achieved a lot. Every thinking being is interested in that country being solvent, big and strong.

The migratory processes in the United States have contributed to the development of the country, especially Latinos, who today constitute the first minority, have been vital in its growth.

Unfortunately today’s world is different, democracies have weakened and the US did not escape the phenomenon. A hate speech has permeated the population, contaminating even my own friends, politicians have entered a very dangerous game and put the personal before the collective, the red lines have been crossed. Today the United States has a former president subject to justice and a president a few steps away from the same. In addition, it has lost hegemony, quickly other players, such as China, generated savings and development capacity like never before.

Opportunities in the United States are no longer the same, economists suggest that growth will decrease due to demographic trends and the problem of education and income distribution.

In addition to what has been stated, the health service is extremely high, no one escapes taxes, many jobs are being replaced by machines and the overpopulation of illegal immigrants has made the laws tougher.

Today that country appears in the ranking of countries with the best quality of life with number 25, below Spain, Portugal, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Ireland, Australia, the Netherlands, etc. Insecurity increased exponentially. Let us remember for his part that he has been the victim of the worst terrorist attacks and that today he is the champion in mass shootings in schools and workplaces.

Although technology has generated well-being, it has enriched a club of people who share the cod among themselves and are definitely the masters and lords of the world behind the scenes, obviously the creators of inclusive language and all conspiracies.

I refuse to accept that America’s glory days are behind us, but what is certain is that the American dream is history.

There is nothing better than being able to dream in our own homeland, and even more so when leaving the country you only earn “what is eaten for what is served”.

