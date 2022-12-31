Home News End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated to Monsignor Luciano Padovese
End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated to Monsignor Luciano Padovese

End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated to Monsignor Luciano Padovese

PORDENONE. The end-of-year concert at the Verdi Theater in the city of Noncello was dedicated to Monsignor Luciano Padovese, historical director of the student house in Pordenone who passed away on 20 December.

On stage the Kharkiv Philamonic Orchestra, conducted by Yuri Yanko with Danilo Squitieri on cello.

In presenting the event a few days ago via videoconference, the director recalled how the musicians had to rehearse for this performance in the breaks between one bombing and another and how one of them, the first bundle, had to leave for the front .

«We are unable to understand the reasons for this war – Yanko declared – but we know one thing: we will win, because we want to be free and independent as we have always been and not submit to Russia. We have to win and we believe in this».

The audience was very large in the stalls and in the galleries, for a valuable performance full of meanings that went beyond the music.

