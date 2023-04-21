end point for health

The health reform presented by the government of President Petro has had a beginning but does not seem to have an end.

It has been tirelessly discussed by unions, political parties, health user associations, patients and citizens in general.

What is concluded is that there has been no consensus because the minister of the branch insists that the management and administration of public resources must be in the public sector to structure the financing of the system and guarantee the provision of services.

It seems that there is agreement on the prevention of the disease through primary care, coverage for remote areas and extramural care groups, and the comprehensive improvement of health talent.

In what I believe there is no unified criteria is in a mixed care system, the elimination of funds, the information system and that the rates have a “floor” and a “ceiling”.

There is also a great debate about the role of the so-called EPS, in the sense of establishing whether they will continue with a transitory nature or will become management entities and on how the insurance will be guaranteed, which ultimately is one of the most important aspects for the Colombians.

Meanwhile, many patients and users are uncertain about what will happen to their treatment, surgical procedures, medical orders and everything related to their personal integrity.

I think that a broad end-point debate is required to know for sure what the measures will be to improve the current health system in the country.

What it is about is guaranteeing the necessary resources for timely and adequate care for each case and a coverage that allows basic insurance to prevent and cure the disease.

It cannot be that the remedy is worse than the disease itself. Users want precise and immediate answers about the process and scope of a bill that, since it was announced, has become a true torment because it affects the current functioning of all the entities involved in care and of course slows down and does more and more. the operation is more complex, to such an extent that the shortage of medicines and pachydermia have already been proclaimed in appointments for specialization and medical procedures.

It is time for the political parties and the government to put an end to the debate based on a broad agreement that achieves an agreed text for the well-being of all interested parties but always thinking of the patients, giving priority to the health service with prevention, opportunity and efficiency.

