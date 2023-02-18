* Alternate route opens next Monday

* Lessons learned from the emergency

After almost six weeks of the landslide that blocked the passage through the Pan-American Highway, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Rosas (Cauca), next Monday it is planned to enable an alternate route of 2.1 kilometers. This is a solution that, as the Ministry of Transportation itself has pointed out, is key to beginning to overcome this emergency that has substantially affected the transport of passengers and cargo to and from the south of the country, generating billions in losses.

Although it is not the first time that this neuralgic road for land communication in the southwest of the country has been blocked due to landslides and damage to the bench, the one that occurred on January 9 has been the most serious in the last decade. In fact, the persistence of the geological fault at kilometer 75 of the highway made it impossible to recover the affected section, forcing the construction of this alternate route which, by the way, will begin to operate with restricted traffic on February 20 .

Given the high impact of the contingency, it is necessary to derive lessons learned from this entire situation. In the first place, the capacity of the Colombian engineering and human talent should be highlighted, which managed to build a road of these characteristics in a little more than five weeks, enabled for the transit of tractor-trailers and with a provisional bridge.

Secondly, it was confirmed once again that the growing passenger and cargo traffic to and from the south of the country as well as the rest of South America cannot continue to depend on a single route, in this case the Panamericana. Therefore, alternative and functional roads are required. alternate routes Depresión-La Sierra-Rosas, Pasto-Mocoa and Piedra Sentada-El Tambo-Popayán must be permanently adapted for the high traffic of light and heavy vehicles. They require a thorough intervention to face any contingency on the main highway. On the other hand, it is imperative to speed up large-scale projects such as the double Popayán-Santander de Quilichao road. The Government announced other high-profile road solutions that hopefully will not remain up in the air. Although the Ecuadorian collaboration to implement a border road corridor has been very helpful, it is recommended that permanent solutions to any crisis in the national and regional road network be activated in Colombian territory.

Another lesson learned from the critical situation that has been experienced since January 9 is that multimodal transportation in the south of the country is far from being a reality, which constitutes a costly weakness in terms of infrastructure, socioeconomic stability, and competitiveness. The airports of Pasto, Ipiales and Tumaco must increase their operability while mechanisms are urgently needed from the high government to increase the number of airlines that serve these destinations, even with on-board rate relief. In the same way, it is difficult to understand that maritime transport in a coastal area has such incipient levels, to the point that it was necessary to resort to a shock plan to put into operation the shipment of fuel and food from the port of Buenaventura to the port of Tumaco. There is a clear underutilization of the mobilization of cargo and passengers through the Pacific, unlike what happens in other countries to the south.

Last but not least, the preliminary calculations on the losses in recent weeks in Nariño, Cauca, Putumayo and surrounding areas speak of several billion pesos, not only due to commercial effects, the loss of crops and other products, the semi-paralysis land transport as well as the regional economic cycle, but also due to the high inflationary impact on the pockets of thousands of households, the cessation of jobs and the temporary closure of companies, among other damages. Given all this, local and regional authorities urge the central national government to activate a more concrete strategy of assistance and direct support to all affected lines. The aid implemented so far has clearly fallen short compared to the dimension of the emergency.

As can be seen, beyond the beginning of the end of the emergency on the Pan-American Highway, it is clear that a deeper and more comprehensive solution is required for connectivity between the south and the rest of the country. There are lessons learned to apply and hopefully this time it will proceed in that direction.