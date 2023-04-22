Endearing characters from Loja who escaped death – breaking latest news

Efrain Borrero E.

A television report that accounts for the team of American and Canadian surgeons trying to repair the shattered faces of soldiers in the war in Ukraine, reminded me of the fateful events in which two endearing characters from Loja miraculously escaped death.

The first occurred in 1922 on the Santa Bárbara farm, located fifteen kilometers from Gonzanamá, leased at that time by the young Isauro Borrero Riofrío to its owner Rosa Amelia Samaniego Borrero, to use it for the production of cattle with a view to marketing it in the Peru.

Isauro Borrero, a tireless, kind, generous, supportive worker whose honor transcended all the acts of his life, forged a special friendship with Ambrosio Cevallos, owner of the Hacienda El Toldo, in another sector of Gonzanamá, who was a close companion of Isidro Ayora Cueva in the three levels of education. Together they entered the Faculty of Medicine of the Central University.

Benjamín Ayora Armijos, Isidro’s father, had two surgical teams purchased in Germany: one for his son’s medical practices; and the other, with extreme generosity, for his banking friend.

Upon the death of his father, Ambrosio abandoned his studies to take charge of the assets left by his father, deciding to return to his land: Gonzanamá, where he established a pharmacy where he installed the surgical equipment received as a donation, in order to fulfill a social work that was recognized.

On a certain occasion, Isauro Borrero set out to open a small access road to the ranch house, for which it was necessary to break a large stone. Surely without taking the forecasts of the case, he used a stick of dynamite whose explosion impacted part of his body. Some residents of Santa Bárbara, anguished and reflecting deep regret, quickly went to Ambrosio Cevallos’ pharmacy to let him know that his dear friend, Isauro Borrero, was dying in the ranch house.

Ambrosio, hurt to the bottom of his being and with tears in his eyes, rushed to the scene of the event, finding his friend bloodied and mutilated on his left hand and part of his nose.

He arranged for a wooden stretcher to be assembled, which they called “chacana”, to transfer him to Gonzanamá, risking that he would arrive lifeless. He asked the workers to search for the hand and part of the nose for surgical intervention, rescuing only the last in the middle of the pool of blood.

He gave her medication to stop the bleeding, performed the surgical procedures, and restored her nose. He formed the nostrils with a turkey feather and completing his intervention, he prepared him to travel to Loja on the back of a mule. The doctor who treated him in this city had assured that the surgery performed by Ambrosio Cevallos was successful and that it was only necessary to take care of his recovery.

When María Elena Cevallos told me this heartbreaking story, in which her father Ambrosio was one of the protagonists, it filled my feeling with deep sadness, but at the same time with admiration for my dear father, a man who did not back away from that or any another circumstance, and he continued to work passionately on the “Yaraco” farm, acquired in 1925, with the product of his hard work, and in which he fostered an atmosphere of exemplary cordiality and respect. I can say with pride that he represented the patriarchal landowner who humanized the owner-worker relationship.

The second event occurred in 1950 when José Antonio Burneo Arias invited his brother Julio, who stayed at his La Hamaca hacienda; his lifelong friend, Luis Sánchez, Ruperto Salcedo de Catacocha, and others, a day of fishing at Lucarqui Beach, on the banks of the Catamayo River, known in that sector as Santa Rosa. It is in front of the hill where there was a cave that served as a refuge for Naún Briones in the past, and from which he had visibility of three hundred and sixty degrees to observe the persistent Deifilio Morocho who with his armed men was chasing him.

The matter was not easy at all because they had to travel more than forty kilometers on mule back from the Opoluca farm, inherited from José Antonio, from which he donated a considerable extension of land to serve as a retreat place for the Marist Brothers, who They arrived in Catacocha and Ecuador on November 10, 1957.

Let us remember that it was in the third term of President José María Velasco Ibarra that the validity of the Basic Road Plan was made official, with Pedro Carbo Medina being Minister of Public Works, who, convinced that “it is time to leave behind the era of carriage-carriage chaquiñanes ”, contracted with the INCA Company the construction of the Las Chinchas-Catacocha-Macará road, whose works began in 1953.

The minister was surely referring to the “chaquiñán” or carriage road between Catacocha and Las Chinchas, which was built thanks to the patriotic efforts of Manuel Vivanco Tinoco, Monsignor Francisco Valdivieso and Ventura Encalada Barragán, and the citizen contribution through mingas and donation of resources economic.

On the beach of Lucarqui the preparations to serve the stew from the fishing were going well. Lucho Sánchez improvised a kitchen with faique firewood and Ruperto Salcedo and the others prepared to collect the dead fish. But the unexpected happened: José Antonio, in charge of throwing the wad of dynamite into the river, as was customary at that time, surely was careless and the dynamite exploded in his right hand and impacted part of his body.

Horrified by what happened, his brother Julio asked that a “chacana” be quickly assembled to move the bloody body of José Antonio. After several hours of walking enduring a hot sun, they arrived at the Catacocha Medical Dispensary where they gave him first aid, especially to control the infection that had occurred on the long journey.

Later, in the city of Loja, he was treated at the then San Juan de Dios Hospital, later called Isidro Ayora. There they suggested that he travel to Quito to be seen by a recommended specialist doctor, as indeed happened. In the private clinic where he was hospitalized, the doctor told him that he is going to undergo a graft removing part of the abdomen to reconstruct some mutilated fingers.

A few days later they realized that the graft had no effect. His brother Ignacio traveled urgently to Quito and at the clinic he furiously complained about medical malpractice, threatening the person responsible with prosecuting him and reporting the case so that they would take away his professional title.

From then on, José Antonio had to learn to write with his left hand, but above all, he never exhibited his car skills again, those that Alejandro Carrión described pleasantly in his story: “The bitter perfume of disenchantment”.

He says that on a certain occasion he met Pepe Burneo, who had just bought a Ford truck that was a dream, and Clodoveo Castillo. Coincidentally the three were disenchanted by the betrayal of their respective Dulcineas, Juliets or Lauras.

Pepe, Clodoveo and Alejandro, who were the incarnation of disappointment and “three rubble of love”, decide to go to La Toma in the powerful Ford. On the way there was no lack of a bottle of Peruvian Italia that increased his despair. They crossed the town like a fireball and advanced to the Guayabal bridge. After a moment they turned back hurtling down the straight towards the town. Alejandro Carrión points out that: “Already at 180, Pepe grabbed the wheel with both hands and turned it completely. The car turned on itself, did two somersaults in the air and miraculously stopped, facing the bridge again. The machine turned off and a cloud of dust, at times, took us away from the world”.

I met José Antonio Burneo Arias at a very young age and knew that he was a dynamic, jovial and esteemed man, but above all that he valued friendship like few others. With his children I am linked by that appreciable friendship that I keep dearly in my affections.