Endeavor China’s surging river｜From a small fishing village to the first port in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, see how Yangluo Port builds the best “outlet” in the Midwest

Tracing the rivers and seas, the incoming and outgoing goods land at inland ports such as Yangluo Port, and are transported by water and rail, all the way westward to Central Asia and Europe. Opening the map of world history and geography, an open passage that traverses Europe and Asia by land, is full of new vitality after thousands of years. On June 16, the major theme publicity and reporting group of “Strive for China‘s Great River Surging” went to Wuhan Xinzhou to see how Yangluo Port is pressurized and forged ahead, steadily improving its function as an international port, and promoting the construction of a shipping center in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River to continuously make new progress .

The endlessly galloping Yangtze River has turned a corner at Tianxingzhou, Wuhan. On the north bank of this inflection point is Yangluo in Xinzhou, Wuhan. “The north of the water is Yang, relying on the water to accommodate the river, military strategists must contend for it. In ancient times, there were sub-roads, but now there is a good deep-water port.” After years of being impacted by the river, the bank is level and the water is deep, making Yangluo Port one of the few good natural ports in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, the development of Yangluo Port has entered the “fast lane” and handed over a number of outstanding report cards. In 2022, the annual container throughput of Yangluo Port will exceed 2 million TEUs, which is another milestone for Yangluo Port after the container volume exceeded 1 million TEUs in 2014.

In the past, it was a small fishing village with overgrown weeds on the shore, and the surrounding villagers relied on fishing to support their families. Today, in Yangluo Port, gantry cranes dance with long arms, containers are stacked neatly, and trucks shuttle back and forth. Every day, goods gather here from all directions, and from here they are transported across the ocean or inland.

In the remote control room of the central control building, the operator is sitting in front of the screen and skillfully pushing the joystick. Hundreds of meters away, the 40-foot container was firmly picked up by the gantry crane and placed at the designated location without error. The whole process took less than half a minute. “In the past, operators had to climb up a narrow iron ladder to a height of 20 meters and sit in an operating room less than 3 square meters for a day. Now they only need to monitor remotely in the central control room and perform the opening and closing actions. Working environment and labor The improvement of strength can also effectively avoid safety risks caused by fatigue.” The staff told reporters.

The remote control gantry crane is one of the epitome of Yangluo port building a smart port. In 2022, “building a smart port with Yangluo Port as the core” will be listed as a pilot project in Hubei Province, a transportation powerhouse. Not only that, Yangluo Port has also fully implemented the transformation of intelligent gates. The modified gate can automatically identify the truck number and container number, realize 24-hour unattended, and the average time for vehicles to pass the gate has been reduced from the previous 160 seconds to 30 seconds.

Yangluo Port is also a green and low-carbon port. Walk out of the central control building and come to the power station not far away. The reporter saw that a container electric truck slowly drove into the battery replacement station and stopped, and issued a battery replacement command after the system automatically recognized it. I saw the robotic arm slowly slide out from the track, “stretch” towards the electric truck, and grab the battery box weighing about 2 tons. After a while of operation, I returned to the charging room and put it into the charging slot. Immediately afterwards, the robotic arm grabbed a fully charged battery box, came out of the “charging room” again, and put it into the battery compartment of the collection truck. The whole process took about 5 minutes. On the wall of the monitoring room at the side, several large screens are monitoring and managing the situation of the charging and swapping station and the operating status of vehicles and batteries in real time.

In October 2022, Hubei Port Group Co., Ltd. and State Grid Hubei Electric Power signed a development cooperation framework agreement to jointly promote port electrification, vehicle and ship electrification, and roof photovoltaic construction, and work together to build a green ecological terminal. This year, the electric truck charging and swapping station was completed.

At the scene, the reporter saw that this brand-new charging and swapping station is located next to the second phase engineering department of Yangluo Port, close to the first phase of Yangluo Port. It looks like a small bungalow, covering an area of ​​180 square meters, with 8 charging piles inside. . It is understood that such a “charging room” can accommodate 8 batteries to charge at the same time, guaranteeing the operation of 50 trucks around the clock, with an annual replacement capacity of about 4.2 million kWh. Every year, it saves about 1.8 million liters of diesel for the Yangluo Port Container Terminal, reduces carbon emissions by 4,700 tons, and achieves zero pollution and zero emissions in container transportation in the port area.

The relevant person in charge said that the completion and operation of the truck charging and swapping station will help Yangluo Port build a “zero-carbon terminal” green ecological port demonstration project, and form a replicable and popularized experience for more ports in the country to achieve green and low-carbon transformation.

Xinhua Daily·Intersection Reporter Zhang Jieru