Endeavor Festival!Dragon boat races have been passed down from generation to generation, and hundreds of boats have competed to move forward bravely

CCTV news: “A piece of singing and dancing urges the night, and suddenly the drums are in the middle.” The dragon boat race is one of the most representative folk activities of the Dragon Boat Festival. The red flag is raised three times with the sound of drums, and several dragons float on the water. In an instant, the flags on the bank were flying, the gongs and drums were loud, and the voices were like thunder, and the river was swiping oars to chop the waves, the water was splashing, and the boat was flying like flying. The fierce scene of fighting for the first place makes the audience crazy, and the Dragon Boat Festival is also a festival of striving.

Dragon boat races have been passed down from generation to generation, and hundreds of boats have competed to move forward bravely

One of the legends about the origin of dragon boat races is that the people of Chu State used dragon boats to commemorate Qu Yuan. “Sui Shu Geography Records” records that after Qu Yuan threw himself into the river, “the natives chased him to Dongting, but they disappeared. The lake is big and the boats are small, and those who can’t help themselves will fight to return with drums and oars… Their speedy boats are galloping together, and their oars and songs are singing chaotically. The noise vibrates the land and water, and the viewers are like clouds.”

Although Qu Yuan could not be found, over the past 2000 years, dragon boat racing has gradually developed into a custom of racing. Paddlers of all ages have passed on the dragon boat spirit of unity, hard work and courageous advancement from generation to generation.

Editor: Wu Jiahong

