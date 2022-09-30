Home News [Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a New Era]Entering the “Endeavoring New Era” Theme Achievement Exhibition to see the development footprint of Qinghai in the past ten years–News Center- Qinghai News Network
News

[Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a New Era]Entering the “Endeavoring New Era” Theme Achievement Exhibition to see the development footprint of Qinghai in the past ten years–News Center- Qinghai News Network

by admin
  1. [Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a New Era]Entering the “Endeavoring New Era” theme achievement exhibition to see the development footprint of Qinghai in the past ten years–News Center Qinghai News Net
  2. Hookup+｜Follow Xi Jinping to visit the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring a New Era”–Current Affairs–People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
  3. When visiting the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring for a New Era”, Xi Jinping emphasized that he will work hard and move forward with unity and struggle to win new victories of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Oriental Outlook Weekly
  4. Xi Jinping Appears at the Beijing Pavilion After Returning from a Foreign Visit to Central Asia Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Current Affairs News Eye丨As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, Xi Jinping visits this themed achievement exhibition – Xinhua English.news.cn politics.people.com.cn
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  More than 90 countries have voiced justice in the UN Human Rights Council. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Fairness and Freedom | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Western Countries | Human Rights Issues_Sina News

You may also like

In Lhasa yesterday, 6 new local confirmed cases...

Middle world, the Supreme Court confirms the conviction...

The “Reading Machine Girl” herself appeared on the...

The Taulà dei bos remains without a manager:...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 37,522 cases (+...

Where did the women’s vote go – Donata...

At the “Endeavoring New Era” theme achievement exhibition,...

Verrès, student house against commuting

Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Lombardia, Moratti attacks Fontana: “I was promised a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy