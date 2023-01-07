Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the emergence of new variants constantly under analysis by scientists (and occasionally with some clamor) the Covid pandemic appears to be slowing down. «WHO says that globally in the last year we have observed a “reduction of weekly infections and deaths of 22% and 12% respectively”. In the waltz of subvariants and recombinant forms, some creatives give a scary fantasy name to the last one observed, Kraken», points out the head of the medical statistics and epidemiology unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus.

Kraken, no evidence for immunoevasion

According to the US CDC survey, in the last week of 2022 Kraken was responsible for 40.5% of infections. It derives from a mutation of the first subvariant of Omicron Xbb, known as Gryphon (a recombinant of the variants Ba.2.10.1 and Ba.2.75). “It is one of the many subvariants of the swarm belonging to the Omicron family, named Xbb.1.5 by the Gisaid database”, explains Ciccozzi. «The so-called “experts”, without reliable data, say that Kraken would have doubled the number of cases in the US in just one week, obviously all on Twitter and nothing scientifically published even if there is even talk of immunoevasion. This without any scientific data.

How a virus evolves

To understand in which direction we are going, scientists read the reality of the moment according to the logic observed previously. «A virus normally makes mutations, every time it replicates by mistake of the polymerase (enzyme it needs to reproduce), to try to improve its “immunological escape” (the ability to circumvent the immune system, ndr) and adapt more and more to the new guest».

The role of cellular immunity

The more the virus spreads, through infections, the more mutations and more variants and subvariants and recombinant forms occur. «Today all those we observe – suggests the expert – do not pierce the mRNA vaccines which therefore protect well. Circulating antibodies protect, but more importantly cellular (T-cell) immunity; it seems that most of the immunogenic epitopes on the Spyke protein are always the same, so immunity resists ».

Early stage endemic

In nature it is legitimate not to take anything for granted, the room for surprises remains theoretically possible as regards the risk of the emergence of a version of SARS-CoV-2 with an increased capacity to create problems for human health. «However, the virus has evolutionarily found the best situation, infected but not lethal for its host, that is us. Furthermore, the possibility of a virus to change is not unlimited: hence its progressive coexistence with man”. The pandemic can therefore be considered at the end of the credits. «The virus endemizes, remaining in the population. It will give infections. But on the other hand you will find people protected by vaccination and naturally immunized, therefore with mild clinical symptoms ».