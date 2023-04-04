Kristián Čekovský (32) is a member of parliament elected for OĽaNO, the newly dismissed chairman of the parliament’s media committee and a member of the presidency of the Democrats. In the interview he says:

why does he think that OĽaNO deputies are also behind his removal from office;

whether he discovered the populism in Igor Matovič’s ideas too late;

whether or not the Democrats rule out cooperation with the Voice;

why he does not see OĽaNO as the closest partner;

also whether RTVS has a guarantee that the outgoing parliament will solve its financing.

Members of Parliament dismissed you from the post of chairman of the media committee last week, 69 members out of 128 present voted for it. In your response, you wrote that even though the voting was secret, coalition MPs from the Sme rodina and OĽaNO clubs also had to join. Did you count it?

It could be counted. At that time, elections to media councils, which are public, also took place. Thanks to this, it is possible to see exactly which deputies were present. It was fairly simple math. The opposition had a total of 47 deputies in the hall, which would not be enough. Even if we added the entire parliamentary club of the We are a family movement, it would still not be enough. Seven or eight MPs from the OĽaNO movement had to join the opposition.

In theory, they could also be members of the SaS, right?

I had a promise from them that I wouldn’t. Some also presented how they voted in the polling booth.

Video: Kristián Čekovský: If Smer and Republika win, I see myself abroad

(authors: Martina Koník, Dušan Mikušovič)

Didn’t you find out in the corridors who from OĽaNO – that is, from your former colleagues from the club – it could be?

Some information reached me after the vote. But I don’t solve it, I didn’t rely on the function. I was given the opportunity to be the chairman of the committee and I wanted to make the most of it. In three years, we managed to make several good changes. At the very first session, I presented that I want Slovakia to move up in the press freedom rankings published by Reporters Without Borders. And it succeeded.

Added to this was the change in the Information Act, adjustments and more transparent processes for the election of the RTVS director, public meetings of the Council for Retransmission, after the New Year we engaged in verbal attacks on journalists. Following these topics, the opposition led by Jana Vaľová, Dušan Jarjabek and Ľuboš Blah (MPs of Smer) intensified their efforts for my dismissal even more. They tried it, gave a suggestion. It doesn’t surprise me that the members of We are a family joined in on this.

Not? He is your current coalition partner.

But during my years in office, I had many different efforts, which also related to the reform of RTVS. We are a family, these activities hindered, which probably translated into their voting at the end of the day. I was more surprised that they were also joined by OĽaNO deputies, who jumped on the opposition’s game and joined the corrupt Smer just when they didn’t have to. I offered them my position when I left the OĽaNO club, as it belonged to them. They could have their own chairman.

I am looking forward to the reaction of OĽaNO deputies when they read that they “joined the corrupt people from Smer”.

That’s it.

Doesn’t that say something about the relationship between OĽaNO and the Democrats?

It is