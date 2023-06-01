Home » Endor Expands Board of Directors – 06/01/2023
News

Endor Expands Board of Directors – 06/01/2023

by admin
Endor Expands Board of Directors – 06/01/2023
The Management Board of Endor AG will consist of four people in the future. In addition to Thomas Jackermeier (CEO) and András Semsey (CFO), the company from Landshut has appointed Daniel Meyberg as COO and Belma Nadarevic as CMO to the top management level. Meyberg has already held the COO post on an interim basis, while the post of CMO is being created.

Endor fills both positions “in-house”: Meyberg has been …

Read more at 4investors.de

The ENDOR share is currently trading at a minus of -4,71 % and a price of 8.10EUR traded.

See also  Aversa, swastikas on the rainbow benches

You may also like

The rehabilitation center’s children’s park is ready –...

Inversiones Gneccos SAS asks for assets in the...

Which industries are driven by the commercialization of...

The Emperor honors Schärding

Wildfires rage in the Canadian province of Nova...

Attack on candidate Catalina Ortiz was a setup,...

Prosecutor issues 31 arrest warrants against gang members...

Plane pilot crashed in the jungle of Caquetá...

Chinese and Singaporean Defense Ministers Meet and Agree...

TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy