Endor now has figures for the first quarter of 2023, which are significantly lower than the previous year’s figures. In the first quarter of last year, the manufacturer of steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators benefited from the launch of the Sony title “GT7”. “The consolidated sales achieved in the first quarter of 2023 were in line with planning”,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook