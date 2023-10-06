Endry Cardeño reveals truth about “double legs” in Los Reyes

Endry Cardeño, trans actress from Norte Santander, is remembered in the country for her role as ‘Laisa’ in Los Reyes (RCN Televisión, 2005). There, in a luxury cast with Diego Trujillo, Julián Román, Enrique Carriazo, Geraldine Zivic and Jery Sandoval, she gave an impeccable display of her talent.

Over the years, all kinds of speculations have arisen about scenes in which her face does not appear, but, for example, her legs do. Many claim that there was a “double of legs.”

In this regard, the actress, on Instagram, reported:

The leg double was used only once on my first day of recording (…) once I had to do a scene in a black bikini. On that day the producer had also called the stuntwoman and I told him: do you think that with this body I need a stuntwoman. And from then on my body was used for the entire soap opera.

