ENEL and IOM delivered 1,750 school kits to migrant students

The company Enel Colombia and the International Organization for Migration in Colombia (OIM) delivered 1,750 school kits to students in nine educational institutions located in Valledupar, Medellín, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Cali, Girón and Bogotá.

The initiative is part of the second edition of the ‘Solidarity Gift’ programme. According to the company, the backpacks given to boys and girls were made by 25 peace signatories linked to the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN) and the World Corporation for Women.

One of the characteristics of the program is that it integrates actions that support circular economy strategies and shared value creation. That’s why the backpacks were made from the textile material of used equipment and in good condition from Enel Colombia.

THE CONFECTION PROCESS

This process begins at the end of each year, when Enel employees donate the disused endowment items; These materials are transferred to clothing workshops, this time to the Avanza Cooperative, located in Icononzo, Tolima.

Yudi León, a member of the Avanza Cooperative assured: “We are very happy to have achieved and participated in this initiative. We had little time and we dedicated several hours of work, but we are happy and happy to be part of this project with children in the country”.

According to Enel, this type of alliance allows “articulate multiple actions to support innovation projects in humanitarian assistance, prevention of xenophobia and promotion of socio-economic integration initiatives”.

ABOUT ENEL AND IOM

It is worth mentioning that Enel Colombia is present in the entire electric power chain. On the generation front, it has 14 plants that add up to an installed capacity of 3,503 megawatts. (MW), in addition to renewable energy projects under construction.

For its part, the IOM is part of the United Nations System and is the leading intergovernmental organization that has promoted humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all since 1951, with 175 member states and a presence in more than 100 countries.