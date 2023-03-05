© Reuters. The Enel logo in front of miniature pylons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



MILANO (Reuters) – Enel (BIT:) reports that it will donate solar PV panels with a total capacity of approximately 2 megawatts (MW) to Ukraine by the summer.

The project, announced in Brussels and dubbed ‘Beam of Hope’, is part of a wider effort by the European Union to supply electricity to off-grid Ukrainian public buildings – such as schools, hospitals and fire departments – after the attacks on energy infrastructure.

The panels were produced at Enel’s Catania plant, set to become the largest solar panel plant in Europe thanks to an increase in annual production capacity from the current 200 MW to around 3 gigawatts (GW) by 2024, with an investment estimated at around 600 million euros.

