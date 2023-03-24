Eneca informs its users of the home natural gas service in the municipalities of Yopal (urban and rural), Orocué, Algarrobo sector, Nunchía, Támara, Pore, Paz de Ariporo, Hato Corozal, Sácama, La Salina, San Luis de Palenque and Trinidad , which were notified by the transporter and producer of natural gas, about scheduled maintenance in their infrastructures in the Floreña field and Floreña – Yopal gas pipeline.

Maintenance will take place at the following times:

From March 31 at 6:00 PM, until April 1 at 10:00 PM – Suspension time 28 hours.

From April 9 at 10:00 AM, until April 10 at 10:00 AM – Suspension time 24 hours.

This maintenance will generate restrictions on natural gas deliveries; for this reason there may be pressure drops that may affect the supply of natural gas to the municipalities mentioned above; to the extent that the existence of packaged natural gas in the distribution system is exhausted.

The total suspension of the natural gas service will be given at the vehicular natural gas service stations and commercial establishments with high consumption during the aforementioned hours, for which they invite the users of the home natural gas service to make rational use of the service.

At the moment you experience low pressures, please close the valves of the gas appliances and be aware of the press releases for the notification of the restoration of the natural gas service.

It is recommended to keep the valves of gas appliances closed as a safety measure. In case of emergency, call line 115 or other entities or relief institutions.

Source: ENERCA SAESP

