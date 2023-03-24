Home News Enerca warns gas cut for 11 municipalities of Casanare – news
News

Enerca warns gas cut for 11 municipalities of Casanare – news

by admin
Enerca warns gas cut for 11 municipalities of Casanare – news

Eneca informs its users of the home natural gas service in the municipalities of Yopal (urban and rural), Orocué, Algarrobo sector, Nunchía, Támara, Pore, Paz de Ariporo, Hato Corozal, Sácama, La Salina, San Luis de Palenque and Trinidad , which were notified by the transporter and producer of natural gas, about scheduled maintenance in their infrastructures in the Floreña field and Floreña – Yopal gas pipeline.

Maintenance will take place at the following times:

From March 31 at 6:00 PM, until April 1 at 10:00 PM – Suspension time 28 hours.

From April 9 at 10:00 AM, until April 10 at 10:00 AM – Suspension time 24 hours.

This maintenance will generate restrictions on natural gas deliveries; for this reason there may be pressure drops that may affect the supply of natural gas to the municipalities mentioned above; to the extent that the existence of packaged natural gas in the distribution system is exhausted.

The total suspension of the natural gas service will be given at the vehicular natural gas service stations and commercial establishments with high consumption during the aforementioned hours, for which they invite the users of the home natural gas service to make rational use of the service.

At the moment you experience low pressures, please close the valves of the gas appliances and be aware of the press releases for the notification of the restoration of the natural gas service.

It is recommended to keep the valves of gas appliances closed as a safety measure. In case of emergency, call line 115 or other entities or relief institutions.

See also  Yopal Mayor's Office defended the steps taken to guarantee the educational basket – news

Source: ENERCA SAESP

You may also like

Pre-legislative consultation must define the scope of the...

All information about the start, costs and validity

A hidden enemy for Earth

Tiki González encourages the academic training of the...

Immediately: Professional legal texts for coaching

Was the Minister of the Interior exchanged for...

ANOTHER MORE FROM THE PROSECUTOR, NOW AS PRESIDENT...

ICE route Erfurt-Nuremberg closed: train route is being...

Valledupar will have a new Fire Department station

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau acted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy