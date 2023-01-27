For Claudia Marulanda

Mental control is a very subtle form of manipulation, which significantly alters the level of identity of people, their values, beliefs, preferences, decisions, emotions, behaviors, relationships, etc.

At the group level, it occurs in sects where internal pressure to join others is exerted, through the power of group norms to influence behavior, the strength of social rewards or rewards (such as smiles, praise, or a gentle caress) using the most basic principles of social psychology, motivation and social learning.

The most delicate mind control occurs at the individual level in relationships where the other party abuses their power to manipulate or exploit the other party, for example: teacher/student, priest/devotee, wife/husband, boss/employee, a con artist, salesperson, or professional persuasion; These types of relationships are more destructive because all the time the attention is directed towards a single person.

What the manipulator achieves is that as he intimidates, the other party gives in until he loses his own purpose, his joy of living and enhancing his gifts, being so tenuous, there comes a time when you don’t know how to get out from there or you have not even identified that you are in a state of mental domination.

To undo the mental control it is necessary to identify the phobias installed to control and manipulate the members, everything is based on fear; fear that they will take your job, that they will abandon you, that you will not be able to get money on your own, of living in sin, that you will be punished, that what is not theirs is not real, etc.

People can be conditioned to believe that they are making their own decisions and choosing freely. Therein lies the danger, because such decisions have a profound and lasting effect on your thinking and behavior.

The more concerned you are about others seeing you as ignorant, uneducated, untalented, boring, the more likely you are to take on the beliefs of those around you to avoid being rejected. In this order of ideas, I am going to share tips so that you can start to take charge of removing this type of controls.

Tips to break them

– Be wary of those who create emotionally charged conflicts, avoid making decisions at such times.

– Avoid situations where someone makes you feel guilty, stupid or clumsy and be aware of those who make you feel afraid.

– These are very powerful emotions to influence you. You can start by stopping watching the news, the intention behind this is to keep everyone in continuous despair.

– Do not talk about personal things or give information that can, later, be used against you.

When you are at a very strong emotional level, distance yourself, because at this time you do not have the ability to think coherently.

Therapeutic exercises to remove mental control are more complex because they have to do with indoctrination, so it is suggested that they be guided by a specialist.

VaYou can find therapeutic options that help you free from all your bodies: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and etheric, the bonds created with harmful energy, with the application of quantum energy and psycho-magical exercises.

The intention is that every time you finish a therapeutic session, you feel the rest in the complete security that this situation will no longer be repeated because the pattern of conflict has been withdrawn.

And best of all, we can do it in person or remotely; sensations, movements and quantum energy, has no time or space.

