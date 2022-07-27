July 27, 2022 4:04 pm

A friend put me in touch with a much younger dude to get me some weed and more. We will call it “il Belloccio”. Belloccio knew something about me – he had been to a party at my house – and I knew something about him: that he is a stoner, like our mutual friend. In general, stoners have consensuality very much at heart, and before meeting us Belloccio asks me if he can bring the spanking paddles. We talk about it and I tell him that for me there may be a little pain, but that in general it leaves me quite indifferent (apart from the pacifiers. I love the pacifiers). In a nutshell: the Belloccio thinks he is a great fuck because he has it big and he bangs you long and hard. My pussy hadn’t been touched for nearly three years, but as far as I know “ouch” is a universal safety word! Maybe I should have chosen a better one, because I had to repeat it a lot of times! I thought it was the heat of the moment, so I didn’t get angry and agreed to see him again. This time a lot more ouch, but on both sides (pacifiers!). The next day, I try to figure out how to manage it. I discover an object called Ohnut and I tell Belloccio that I will put the money there. Anything, just to make the plungers less ouch. This exchange follows:

Donna Abrasa: “But I guess it has already happened, right?”.

Belloccio: “Of course, ahahaha”.

There I get angry. The dickhead knew it! She did it on purpose! I ask him point blank if it’s something that turns him on and he doesn’t answer me. Which amounts to a yes. Now I’d like to set it on fire. But there is a problem: the Belloccio is the most attractive thing he has had the pleasure of getting his hands on. I told him I’m used to channeling anger into twisted revenge plans, usually too crazy to carry them out. But I screwed him up with the guy he introduced us to. As for the Belloccio, I could tell him to sit down, shut his mouth and listen to my version, but it is a message that I have already conveyed (see: ouch). Maybe I should just slam the door and lock it, but he’s so handsome! And I’ve never had lovers who weren’t disreputable. So that’s too much, isn’t it? True?

– Boys Are Supposed To Ask Right, Dan?

PS I didn’t come both times!

So, the Belloccio doesn’t care if you come or not, ignores your reactions during intercourse and has violent sex even knowing that it can cause pain – of the unwelcome one – to his partners. In short, the fuck of your dreams.

By that, of course, I mean you don’t have to fuck us. But it is evident that you are tempted to fuck us again, BASTARD, as you can see from your letter (letter that took me an hour to review to make it more, er, clear.) You want to rediscover the Belloccio because it is the “most attractive thing “That you have ever touched. Belloccio is so good, BASTARD, that you are tempted to fuck him even if after you told him you were in pain you wanted to set him on fire. So, BASTARD, having a good fuck buddy is a great thing, but having a good fuck buddy – see also: bono boyfriend, hot girlfriend or bon boyfriend – who is poor, selfish and disrespectful in sex is just like owning a house. with a splendid view that stands next to an incinerator. Sooner or later you get used to the sight and start taking it for granted, BASTARD, after which you only notice the stench.

However, if you are inclined to give the Belloccio the benefit of the doubt, BASTARD, finding a foothold would not be difficult. He is young! It’s perfectly possible that all the women he has fucked with in his short life his style – long and hard pounding – liked it! It is equally possible that those women were disgusted with his style, and that like you they hoped that Belloccio, hearing “ouch”, would stop, ask them for feedback and adjust the shot. But since he is either unable or unwilling to do it, to get him to fuck you without causing you physical pain you will have to use words and what you can actually leverage with him, which is your pussy, not friends. common.

Tell him that if he wants to get back into it, he has to treat her / treat you differently. More foreplay, slower, with the lubricant, not putting it all in (with or without Ohnut) … whatever you have to do to make your relationship more comfortable and enjoyable must be declared (by you!) And enforced (idem!) As an indispensable condition because Belloccio can get close to your cunt again. And if he laughs, BASTARD, set him on fire. *

PS What happened to the pallets?