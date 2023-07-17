Energy and dialogue: the keys to the EU agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador

The pacts are made within the framework of the summit held in Brussels with Celac, at a time when the community bloc seeks to strengthen its presence in the region.

The European Union (EU) signed this Monday memorandums of understanding with Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador, in search of a dialogue “more fluid and structured”, at a time when Brussels seeks to strengthen its presence in Latin America to advance its green economy plans.

The signing, made in the community capital, occurs in the middle of the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is held this Monday and Tuesday.

The agreement with Argentina establishes cooperation objectives in energy matters, so that the EU -which lacks strategic minerals for the development of its ambitious green economy plans – can access lithium and copper. In return, the bloc promises to contribute to renewable energy projects in various regions of the country.

Europe and Argentina partner to achieve a safer, more sustainable and prosperous world. Our energy cooperation is a particularly promising area to ensure a fair and clean transition on both continents,” said European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Both parties already discussed their energy cooperation plans in the visit that Von der Leyen made to Argentina, in a tour that also included stops in Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

The agreement with Ecuador seeks to improve political and sectoral dialogue and cooperation for the next decade, while identifying eight priority areas in which to move forward, including the fight against climate change and the promotion of sustainable and inclusive growth.

“This is an important moment for me personally, because this (EU-Celac) summit is a key objective of my mandate. And that we have the opportunity, in addition to signing bilateral cooperation agreements with several Latin American countries, enriches the moment,” declared the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

With El Salvador and Honduras, Brussels signed agreements to establish a bilateral political dialogue through periodic consultations to exchange opinions on issues of mutual interest.

“Inclusive development”

Borrell reiterated the EU’s commitment to “support inclusive and sustainable development in Honduras” and said that Brussels is willing to accompany the government of El Salvador, “on its path towards a more inclusive and sustainable development in key areas such as digital transformation or the green transition”.

All of this is linked to the Global Gateway community strategy, financed jointly by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank.

Brussels plans to invest 45,000 million euros in Latin America and the Caribbean for infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

The region has, like no other area in the world, both types of resources: hydrocarbons and alternative energy sources. The latter are essential for Brussels’ plans to develop a neutral economy, through the European Green Pact.

