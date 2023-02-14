Fifteen former Ministers of Mines and Energy, former CREG commissioners, warn about the risk that the Energy and Gas Service would be in due to the president’s intervention.

The letter sent to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, by former senior officials of the energy sector in various governments, says to the letter:

Respected Mr. President.

This is a group of former ministers and vice ministers of mines and energy, as well as former commissioners of the Energy and Gas Commission (CREG), who have had the privilege of serving the country for several decades. Each one, contributing from different governments, to the construction and strengthening of the Colombian energy sector.

The intention announced by the Government to resume the regulatory powers of the CREG, if it materializes, is a measure that violates the institutionality of the system, the execution of projects, the necessary investments to guarantee the country’s electricity supply, as well as the quality of gas and electricity service for all Colombians. Those of today and tomorrow.

Following the principles enshrined in the 1991 Constitution and the legal developments contained mainly in Laws 142 and 143 of 1994, the Colombian regulatory framework has been prepared within the highest technical standards; incorporating elements that have emerged from extensive public debates between the business sector, government and users; as well as the events that have affected the sector.

Regulation, in the last 30 years, has allowed impressive achievements in terms of coverage, quality, sufficiency and reliability. Highlighting an energy sector with a matrix of very low greenhouse gas emissions and with important indicators of equity and solidarity. With the sufficiency that allows increasing the subsidies for lower-income Colombians and having public funds to increase the coverage of the service in remote rural areas. The billion-dollar investments that have been carried out in this time, throughout the energy and gas chain, have been made, believing in a current framework, by agents of a different nature. These have guaranteed inclusive supply, facing adversities of all kinds.

During these three decades, the different governments have intervened in the electricity sector giving policy directions from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, but maintaining regulatory responsibility in the CREG; in no case replacing it. All this, within the institutional framework of which the Government is part through the ministries of Finance, Mines and Energy, as well as the National Planning Department and the accompaniment of the Superintendency of Residential Public Services. Altering this framework could deteriorate the confidence of all agents in the sector and jeopardize the future investments necessary to guarantee coverage and quality in the provision of the service to Colombians.

According to the international agencies in charge of monitoring climatic phenomena, the probability of occurrence of the El Niño phenomenon (droughts) has increased significantly during the second half of this year. Additionally, the CREG, in its latest demand and supply projections, contemplates an energy deficit at the end of 2027. To overcome it, the sector expects the call for an auction for expansion in generation soon and thus comply with the times required by these projects in progress.

Efficiently dealing with these risks requires millions of long-term investments that depend on the confidence that the different agents have in the institutional arrangement of the sector.

Respected Mr. President, the institutional patrimony of the Colombian energy sector does not belong to a particular government. It has been built over decades by hundreds of public officials. It is the product of 30 years of discussions between governments, academia, companies and users. The sector has been able to overcome severe climatic events, violent attacks against the electrical infrastructure and the financial crisis of several electricity companies, among others. This evolution and learning is an institutional patrimony of the country.

We are aware of the multiple challenges facing the sector. These can be addressed collectively by building consensus within the current institutional framework. A sudden irruption, altering said institutionality, does not offer any advantage to achieve the necessary reforms and, on the contrary, as we have described, it puts at risk the sustainability of a sector that has been successful in its development.

With urgency and respect we call your attention to the exposed points

Carefully,

Former Ministers of Mines and Energy

Amylcar Acosta 2013-2014

German Arce 2016-2018

Carlos Caballero 2000-2001

Mauricio Cardenas 2011-2012

Tomás González 2014-2016

Maria Lorena Gutierrez 2016

Luisa Fernanda Lafaurie 2001-2002

Hernan Martinez 2006-2010

Luis Ernesto Mejia 2002-2006

Diego Mesa 2020-2022

Federico Rengifo 2012-2013

Juan Camilo Restrepo 1991-1992

Maria Fernanda Suarez 2018-2020

Ramiro Valencia 2001

Luis Carlos Valenzuela 1998-2000

Former vice ministers former commissioners of the CREG

Manuel Maiguashca 2003-2009

Ruty Paola Ortiz 2016-2017

Jaime Blandon 2001-2004

Juan Ignacio Caicedo Ayerbe 2005-2011

Daisy Search 2018-2022

Carmenza Chahin 1998-2001

Javier Diaz 2005-2016

Christian

Jaramillo 2015-2020

Hernan Molina 2007-2019

Camilo Quintero 2005-2009