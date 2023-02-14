A group of former ministers and former vice ministers of mines and energy, as well as former commissioners of the Energy and Gas Commission (CREG), called on the National Government for the intention announced by the government to retake the regulatory powers of the CREG.

In a letter addressed to the president, they assured that if this announcement materialized, the institutionality of the system, the execution of projects, the necessary investments to guarantee the country’s electricity supply, as well as the quality of gas and electricity service for all Colombians, would be violated. .

“Following the principles enshrined in the 1991 Constitution and the legal developments contained mainly in Laws 142 and 143 of 1994, the Colombian regulatory framework has been prepared within the highest technical standards; incorporating elements that have emerged from extensive public debates between the business sector, government and users; as well as the events that have affected the sector.

Regulation, in the last 30 years, has allowed impressive achievements in terms of coverage, quality, sufficiency and reliability.

Highlighting an energy sector with a matrix of very low greenhouse gas emissions and with important indicators of equity and solidarity.

With the sufficiency that allows to increase the subsidies destined to low-income Colombians and to have public funds to increase the coverage of the service in remote rural areas.

The billion-dollar investments that have been carried out in this time, throughout the energy and gas chain, have been made, believing in a current framework, by agents of a different nature.

They have guaranteed an inclusive supply, facing adversities of all kinds,” the letter states.

An institutional framework

In addition, the signatories establish that “during these three decades, the different governments have intervened in the electricity sector, giving policy directions from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, but maintaining regulatory responsibility in the CREG; in no case replacing it. All this, within the institutional framework of which the government is a part through the ministries of finance, mines and energy, as well as the

National Planning Department and the accompaniment of the Superintendency of Residential Public Services”.

Trust

For the senders of the message to the National Government, altering this framework could deteriorate the confidence of all the agents of the sector and put at risk the future investments necessary to guarantee the coverage and quality in the provision of the service to Colombians.

According to the international agencies in charge of monitoring climatic phenomena, the probability of occurrence of the El Niño phenomenon (droughts) has increased significantly during the second half of this year. Additionally, the CREG, in its latest demand and supply projections, considers an energy deficit at the end of 2027.

expansion auction

To overcome this, the sector expects the announcement of an auction for generation expansion in the near future and thus comply with the times required by these projects in their execution.

Efficiently dealing with these risks requires millions of long-term investments that depend on the confidence that the different agents have in the institutional arrangement of the sector.

Finally, they established that given the multiple challenges facing the sector, it is important to address them collectively, building consensus within the current institutional framework.

“A sudden irruption, altering said institutionality, does not offer any advantage to achieve the necessary reforms and on the contrary, as we have described, it puts at risk the sustainability of a sector that has been successful in its development” they pointed out.

