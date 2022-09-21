Listen to the audio version of the article

Minimum electricity packages of one gigawatt hour per year (and with a maximum limit that cannot exceed 3% of what is offered) which will be governed by two-way transfer contracts for difference until 31 December 2025. And again, assigned volumes through the application of a weighted pro-quota mechanism between priority users (energy-hungry and industrial end customers in the first place) and for the residual quantities for all the others. These are the general lines of the decree just signed by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, and anticipated by the Sole 24 Ore (see the edition of 13 September), which implemented the provision contained in the Bill of Laws (article 16 bis) which provides for the sale with three-year contracts of electricity at controlled prices for industrial customers, SMEs and subjects who participate in the interruptibility and instantaneous island reduction service in the major islands (Sicily and Sardinia).

Gse at the forefront

The decree, also known as energy release, therefore regulates in this first phase the sale of electricity in the availability of the GSE, i.e. the energy produced from green sources that benefits from all-inclusive tariffs or the long-term collection and sale service. term, as part of the mechanisms already provided for the dedicated withdrawal of energy or exchange on the spot. It will be up to the company led by Andrea Ripa di Meana to define, within ten days from the entry into force of the decree, the volumes of electricity involved in the route and to communicate them to GME (the Energy Market Operator) so that it can prepare the assignment procedures to end customers. priority on the dedicated platform (the Ppa bulletin board).

The GSE will then always enter into a two-way transfer contract for difference with each assignee, with a duration until 31 December 2025, in relation to the volume of energy assigned by acquiring “suitable guarantees”. The GSE will therefore, starting from January 1, 2023, re-determine the energy awarded on the basis of that in its availability at January 31 of each year and, for the entire duration of the contract, on 70% of this quota, it will have to calculate the difference. between the allocation price through this mechanism and the average monthly sale price on the organized market. In order to pay the difference to the company if the result is negative, while the company will make the adjustment if the result is positive.

The crux of the price

As for the price of the sale offer, the bar was set at 210 euros per megawatt hour. Originally a price range between 115 and 130 euros per megawatt hour was agreed, but the final level was then increased by virtue of the new increases recorded in the cost of electricity in recent days. That price, however, the same decree clarifies in the introduction, may be revised and updated on the basis of any cost changes “deriving from different and better market conditions for the energy underlying the dedicated collection and exchange contracts on site”, as well as to following the application of the proposed regulation developed by Brussels which provides for the application of a price cap not exceeding € 180 per megawatt hour for electricity produced from sources other than gas.

As mentioned, companies will not be able to acquire energy packages of less than 1 gigawatt hour per year and greater than 3% of what is offered by the GSE overall. And the maximum volume of electricity required by companies – which may also be present in aggregate form – cannot in any case exceed 30% of the average consumption of the last three years.