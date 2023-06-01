Energy consumption in Germany has fallen significantly

Berlin. According to statistics from the Working Group on Energy Balances, energy consumption in the first quarter of 2023 was around 7 percent below the figure for the same period last year. The reasons are the strong price increases in 2022 and a slight decline in gross national product.

Such a sharp drop in energy consumption is comparable to the oil price crises of the 1970s and 1980s. According to preliminary calculations by AG Energiebalancen, domestic primary energy consumption reached 3,126 petajoules (PJ) in the first quarter of 2023 – this corresponds to around 868 billion kilowatt hours.

AG Energiebalancen attributes the significant drop in consumption primarily to persistently high energy prices. Private households as well as businesses and services saved in particular on thermal energy such as natural gas and district heating as well as on electricity. In industry, falling demand and high energy costs led to production declines, especially in energy-intensive sectors. The significant increase in population by more than one million people seeking protection led to an increase in energy consumption.

Mixed development in mineral oil

Mineral oil consumption fell by almost 2.6 percent in the first three months of the current year. While petrol consumption increased by 5 percent, diesel fuel consumption fell slightly by almost 1 percent. Sales of aviation fuel increased by 11 percent. Deliveries of naphtha to the chemical industry fell by 19 percent. Sales of light heating oil increased by 6 percent as many consumers stocked up or took advantage of price advantages compared to other fuels.

Gas consumption fell significantly

Natural gas consumption fell by almost 13 percent in the first quarter of the current year. Around 6 percent less natural gas was used in power generation, and district heating production fell by more than 13 percent. Less natural gas was also used in industry.

Coal consumption also declining

Hard coal consumption fell by 7 percent in the first three months. Use in power plants for electricity generation fell by more than 10 percent, mainly due to the overall decline in electricity generation. Sales to the iron and steel industry fell by 2 percent.

The consumption of lignite also declined, falling by almost 7 percent. This decline largely corresponds to the development of deliveries to the power plants of the public supply, which purchase more than 90 percent of domestic lignite production.

Germany is still an electricity export country

Electricity deliveries abroad were 9.3 billion kilowatt hours (bn kWh) higher in the first quarter than the amount of electricity flowing into Germany from abroad. In the same quarter of the previous year, the electricity exchange balance was still 13.3 billion kWh. The export surplus in the first quarter of 2023 will thus roughly reach the level of the years 2020 and 2021.

The contribution of renewable energies in the first quarter of 2023 was roughly at the level of the same period of the previous year. Electricity generation from wind energy has increased slightly. In the case of photovoltaics, on the other hand, there was a decline of 24 percent. The Working Group on Energy Balances assumes that the environmental heat made usable by heat pumps has increased by around 15 percent and the use of wood in private households and in the commercial and service sectors has increased by around 7 percent.