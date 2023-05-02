Energy costs drop 29 percent in six months

Heidelberg. Good news for consumers: Energy costs in Germany have fallen significantly since the peak of the energy crisis. Between October 2022 and April 2023, spending on heating, electricity and fuel fell by an average of 29 percent. This shows an analysis of the comparison portal Verivox.

A family of four pays almost 2,300 euros less per year

The average energy costs for a model household in April 2023 were 5,640 euros per year. In October 2022, the same amount of energy cost 7,926 euros – an all-time high. Never before and never since have households in Germany had to spend more on energy.

Within six months, spending on heating, electricity and fuel has fallen by 29 percent. For a four-person household, this means annual savings of 2,286 euros. Without the state price brakes for electricity and gas, the average energy costs in April 2023 would be 6,043 euros, which would correspond to a decrease of around 24 percent.

“In addition to government energy price brakes, significant price declines on the raw materials markets provided relief. Many suppliers pass the lower purchase prices on to their customers. However, a price level like before the energy crisis is still a long way off, the energy costs for private households are currently just under 50 percent about it,” says Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox.

Minus 39 percent: Largest drop in heating costs

Heating customers in particular benefit from noticeable relief. Heating with oil became cheaper by a good third (36 percent). If 20 hectoliters cost 3,008 euros in October 2022, six months later it is 1,936 euros. Gas prices have also fallen significantly. Here, the costs for 20,000 kilowatt hours fell from 4,107 euros to 2,439 euros. That is almost 41 percent less. Without the gas price brake, average gas costs would be 2,800 euros, which would correspond to a decrease of 32 percent.

Since more households heat with gas than with heating oil, the volume-weighted average heating costs are currently around 39 percent lower than six months ago.

Refueling around 10 percent cheaper – electricity costs down by 28 percent

The price of petrol (E10) fell by 5 percent quarter-on-quarter, and diesel was even cheaper by 20 percent. On a volume-weighted average, consumers now have to spend 10 percent less on filling up.

The average electricity costs of a private household with an annual consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours have fallen from 2,153 euros to 1,541 euros in six months. That is a minus of 28 percent. Without the electricity price brake, the average electricity costs would be 1,703 euros (minus 21 percent).

methodology

The Verivox energy cost index shows the average development of energy prices for a German household. The costs for heating, electricity and mobility are taken into account on a volume-weighted basis. The base month of the energy cost index is January 2015. The basis is a three-person model household with an annual heating requirement of 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), an electricity consumption of 4,000 kWh and an annual mileage of 13,300 kilometers.