Heidelberg. Good news for consumers: after rising for eight straight quarters, energy costs for private households have now fallen again for the first time. Expenditure on heating, electricity and fuel fell by an average of 18 percent in the first quarter of 2023. In addition to falling prices on the raw materials markets, government energy price brakes also provided significant relief. This shows an analysis of the comparison portal Verivox.

Family is relieved by 1,274 euros

While the energy costs for a model household in the 4th quarter of 2022 were 7,163 euros, the same amount of energy in the 1st quarter of 2023 still cost 5,889 euros per year. This corresponds to a decrease of around 18 percent and a relief of 1,274 euros.

“With the receding fear of supply bottlenecks, wholesale prices for energy have fallen continuously in recent months,” says Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox. “As a result, many energy suppliers have lowered their prices. Households that cannot switch to cheaper offers due to contractual deadlines are now benefiting from the state price brakes.”

Without price brakes, the average energy costs for a model household in the first quarter would be 6,604 euros, which would correspond to a decrease of around 8 percent compared to the 4th quarter of 2022.

26 percent lower heating costs

Heating oil became cheaper by a good 18 percent in the first three months of the year. While 2,631 euros were due for 20 hectoliters in the 4th quarter of 2022, it was 2,149 euros in the 1st quarter of the current year. Gas prices have also fallen significantly. Here, the costs for 20,000 kilowatt hours fell from 3,650 euros to 2,609 euros. This corresponds to a reduction of almost 29 percent. Since more households heat with gas than with heating oil, the volume-weighted average heating costs are around 26 percent lower.

Without the gas price brake, the average gas costs would be 3,362 euros.

Refuel around 5 percent cheaper – electricity costs drop by 17 percent

The price of petrol (E10) fell by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter, and diesel was even cheaper by 10 percent. On a volume-weighted average, consumers now have to spend 5 percent less on refueling.

The average electricity costs for a private household with an annual consumption of 4,000 kWh fell from EUR 1,937 to EUR 1,616 in a quarterly comparison. That is a minus of 17 percent. Without the electricity price brake, the average electricity costs would be 1,830 euros.

methodology

The Verivox energy cost index shows the average development of energy prices for a German household. The costs for heating, electricity and mobility are taken into account on a volume-weighted basis. The base month of the energy cost index is January 2015. The basis is a three-person model household with an annual heating requirement of 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), an electricity consumption of 4,000 kWh and an annual mileage of 13,300 kilometers.