Home » Energy costs: help for small businesses
News

Energy costs: help for small businesses

by admin
Energy costs: help for small businesses

The government pays a lump sum for energy costs to companies with annual sales of between 10,000 and 400,000 euros. Applications can be submitted from today until November 30th via energiekostenpauchse.at. They are possible retrospectively for the year 2022, as the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) announced on Tuesday. The FFG is responsible for processing.

The flat-rate funding is calculated automatically and, according to the FFG, can be between 110 and 2475 euros. No documents, receipts, proof of energy intensity or tax documents are required. All that is required is a mobile phone signature and access to the company service portal. According to the information provided, the respective subsidy amount is calculated on the basis of an energy calculation key from the Energy Agency and Statistics Austria according to industry affiliation and turnover. The Chamber of Commerce calls for the quick preparation of the energy cost allowance for 2023.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Ivrea, Minister Santanchè at Officine H: "Industrial tourism means making others understand who we are"

You may also like

Maldonado delivered technical aid to residents of Los...

What is known about the alleged intimate photos...

FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings

Madhya Pradesh: The car fell into the water...

Woman showed her butt because they claimed her...

Tottenham lose at Barcelona without Kane

Vehicle Crashes Into Second-Story Bedroom in Pennsylvania in...

How will PTI work without Imran Khan?

Cali has a new general coordinator of the...

How to practice operating as part of surgical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy